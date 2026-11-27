Question: Is permanent makeup, which resembles tattooing, permitted? Some people have a particularly pressing need for it, such as women who have lost their eyebrows following cancer treatment, or people with severe facial scars that could be camouflaged by tattooing with skin-colored pigment. There are also older women with Parkinson's disease whose hands shake, making it very difficult to apply makeup daily as they once did, or women who are allergic to cosmetics and avoided makeup when they were younger but now feel a strong need for it.

Others want permanent makeup without having a pressing need, simply because they prefer it, such as women seeking to save the time spent applying makeup each day. There are also women and men who would like a tattoo but, knowing that the Torah prohibits it, seek a temporary tattoo instead. Is this permitted?

Answer: Before explaining the ruling, we must define tattooing and temporary makeup.

What constitutes prohibited tattooing?

Broadly speaking, the skin has two layers. The outer layer, the epidermis, consists of cells that are replaced and shed within a few weeks, so pigment that penetrates only this outer layer will fade within a few weeks at most.

In the inner layer, the dermis, however, pigment remains trapped in cells that are not shed. Although these cells are also replaced over time, because they are not shed, the pigment remains in the same tissue. It therefore remains for years, fading slightly only after many years.

In the past, prohibited tattooing was performed by cutting the skin and inserting pigment through the incision, so that when the skin healed, the pigment remained permanently trapped deep inside it. Today, this is done by making tiny punctures through which pigment is introduced deep into the skin.

What is permanent makeup or temporary tattooing?

Permanent makeup uses the same method as ordinary tattooing, but an ordinary tattoo involves inserting a large quantity of strong pigment deep into the skin's inner layer, the dermis, whereas permanent makeup uses a smaller quantity of less intense pigment, inserted more superficially. This difference reflects the purpose of permanent makeup: to complement facial features that change over the years, so it is designed from the outset to fade after several years and allow for adjustments as needed. If it remained permanently, it would gradually become unsuitable because of age-related changes to the skin and face. In short, a tattoo lasts a lifetime, while permanent makeup fades after several years.

The lenient view: The prohibition applies to permanent tattoos

Some authorities take a lenient view, maintaining that the prohibition applies only to permanent tattoos, as Rashi explains (Leviticus 19:28; Gittin 20b), a tattoo inscription, "can never be erased," whereas permanent makeup does not last forever. Other early rabbinic authorities also wrote that a tattoo inscription remains forever, including Rivan, Rabbeinu Hillel, Bekhor Shor, Rabbi Yitzhak Paltiel, Rid, Or Zarua, Sefer HaHinukh, Ritva and others. Several later authorities defined it similarly: Korban Aharon, Kitzur Shulchan Arukh 169:1, and Arukh HaShulchan, Even HaEzer 124:20.

Additional grounds for permitting it

Even if permanent makeup is considered equivalent to a permanent tattoo, some maintain that because it does not involve letters, it is prohibited only by rabbinic law. It could therefore be permitted where there is a pressing need to prevent embarrassment, under the principle that, "Human dignity is so great," that it overrides rabbinic prohibitions (Berakhot 19b). Their reasoning is explained below.

First, according to Rabbi Shimon (Makkot 21a), only a tattoo bearing the name of an object of idolatry is prohibited by Torah law. Other tattoo inscriptions are prohibited by rabbinic law (Tosafot, Gittin 20b, s.v. "Ketovet"; Tosafot HaRosh, ibid.; Rabbi Yehonatan of Lunel, ibid. 21a).

Although the overwhelming majority of halakhic authorities rule in accordance with the first, unnamed opinion in the Mishnah, which holds that every design is prohibited by Torah law (Maimonides, Laws of Idolatry 12:11; Yere'im; Orhot Hayyim; Meiri; Ritva; Rabbeinu Yeruham; and many others), some rule in accordance with Rabbi Shimon (Rabbi Yehonatan of Lunel; Kitzur Piskei HaRosh, Makkot 3:6; Rabbeinu Bahya's Torah commentary). In pressing circumstances, their position may be relied upon.

Some also maintain that even according to the first opinion, only letters are prohibited by Torah law, while other designs are prohibited by rabbinic law. This is stated in Responsa Me'il Tzedakah, section 31, which also infers this position from Maimonides and other early authorities, and in Responsa Yaskil Avdi (vol. 6, Yoreh De'ah 1:13). Most authorities, however, hold that every design is prohibited by Torah law (Ra'avad; Rabbi Shimshon of Sens; Tiferet Yisrael; Arukh LaNer; Hayyim LeOlam, Yoreh De'ah 20; Minhat Hinukh 253:3), even a design without meaning (Arukh LaNer; Yad HaKetanah).

In short, a minority of halakhic authorities hold that a tattoo not shaped as letters is prohibited by rabbinic law. According to their approach, it may be done to prevent severe embarrassment, such as concealing a scar or drawing eyebrows where they have been lost.

Rulings permitting permanent makeup

Some permit permanent makeup in pressing circumstances. Rabbi Eliyahu Abergil writes (Dibrot Eliyahu 6:27) that those who take the lenient approach have grounds on which to rely because of a double doubt regarding the prohibition. Minhat Asher (2:56) similarly permits leniency in particularly pressing circumstances, such as for a woman with a facial scar, as does Responsa Shraga HaMeir (8:44-45).

In Taharat HaBayit (3:8, pp. 28-33), relying on a combination of all these considerations, Sephardi Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef permitted permanent makeup even for cosmetic purposes. The same ruling appears in Migdal Tzofim (3:33), and was issued by Rabbi Ezra Batzri (Tehumin 10, p. 282) and Rabbi Zalman Nehemia Goldberg (Responsa Binyan Ariel, Yoreh De'ah, p. 116). An additional possible ground for permission is that even those who prohibit every design mean a design foreign to the body, whereas permanent makeup complements the body's natural contours and does not create a foreign design. If this reasoning is accepted, permanent makeup might be permitted for any need.

The stringent view

By contrast, those who take the stringent view regard temporary makeup as equivalent to permanent tattooing, because it is performed in the same way, by introducing pigment deep into the skin. Although it lasts only a few years, a tattoo lasting several years is still considered a tattoo. This is suggested by the wording of Nimukei Yosef (Makkot 21a), who writes that a prohibited tattoo inscription is one that, "remains visible there for a long time," as does Rabbi Yehonatan of Lunel (Makkot, ibid.). In their view, when early authorities wrote that a tattoo lasts "forever," they meant that it lasts several years, unlike other writing, which fades after a few weeks.

They also maintain that the minority view limiting the Torah prohibition to tattooed letters should not be taken into account; rather, the ruling should follow the majority of authorities, who hold that every tattoo is prohibited by Torah law. This is the practical ruling in Responsa Shevet HaLevi (10:137) and Lehorot Natan (10:64), as well as in other works by contemporary rabbis (see Responsa Avnei Derekh 2:7). Hora'ah Berurah also leans toward this position (extended Biur Halakhah 180:1:7).

The practical ruling

In practice, those who wish to have permanent makeup applied for cosmetic purposes may rely on the authorities who permit it. However, because some authorities prohibit it, with some considering it a Torah prohibition, it is preferable to take the stringent approach. When permanent makeup is needed to prevent embarrassment, such as to recreate lost eyebrows or conceal scars, one may rely on the lenient authorities from the outset. This is because even many of the stringent authorities consider permanent makeup prohibited only by rabbinic law, and the Sages permitted setting aside their prohibitions to prevent severe embarrassment.

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Question: Does a room with an entrance but no door to close it require a mezuzah?

Answer: According to Maimonides (Laws of Tefillin and Mezuzah 6:1), an entrance without a door is exempt from a mezuzah. This is also the view of Sefer HaHinukh, commandment 423, and Kol Bo, at the end of the laws of mezuzah. However, most early authorities hold that an entrance without a door also requires a mezuzah (Ra'avad, ibid.; Riaz, Mezuzah 43; Rosh, Mezuzah 8; Rabbeinu Yeruham 21:7; this also emerges from Rashi, Rabbi Yehonatan of Lunel, Rid and Nimukei Yosef, Menahot 33a). In practice, a mezuzah should be affixed without a blessing (Shakh 286:25).

A ceiling

Question: Does a room without a ceiling require a mezuzah?

Answer: A room intended for residential use but lacking a ceiling is exempt from a mezuzah because it is unfit for habitation. If part of it is roofed, and that part adjoins the entrance and measures at least four by four cubits, it requires a mezuzah (Rabbeinu Yeruham; Shulchan Arukh, Yoreh De'ah 286:14). However, if the space serves its intended purpose without a ceiling, such as a backyard or patio (an inner courtyard), it requires a mezuzah, since an enclosed courtyard with an entrance also requires one (Pit'hei Teshuvah 286:13; Yad Shaul 9).

Must someone who removes tefillin recite another blessing when putting them back on?

Question: If someone removes his tefillin intending to put them back on, must he recite another blessing when doing so?

Answer: He should not recite another blessing, since he has not diverted his attention from them. However, if he intended to remove them for more than half an hour, he should recite another blessing when putting them back on. Likewise, if he removed them to use the toilet or pass wind, even for only a few minutes, he should recite another blessing when putting them back on, because he was required to remove them (see Peninei Halakha, Sacred Objects 3:11, note 12).