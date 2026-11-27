Nationwide Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special Ad - Every Three Seconds

Major Jewish and pro-Israel organizations on Thursday denounced NBC over its decision to broadcast an anti-Israel advertisement during Wednesday night's Thanksgiving special of the popular American comedy show “Saturday Night Live."

The 30-second commercial, funded by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, juxtaposes footage of an American girl saving money to purchase a bicycle with images of an injured Palestinian Arab girl in Gaza.

“Over a year, she saved $400 for a new bicycle," the narrator says as the American child is shown.

The advertisement then switches to footage of a Palestinian girl standing on crutches amid rubble, having lost a leg.

“Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this," the narrator says.

Viewers are subsequently directed to the “No More for Israel" campaign, which accuses the Jewish state of “genocide" and encourages Americans to lobby their congressional representatives against providing assistance to Israel.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) issued a scathing response, saying it "condemns NBC’s decision to air anti-Israel propaganda that echoes Hamas’s narrative and fuels antisemitic hatred during its Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special."

"The advertisement portrays American aid as funding the deliberate maiming of Palestinian children and promotes a campaign accusing Israel of genocide. It ignores and erases the very cause of this protracted war: Hamas’s October 7 mass murder, mass rape, mass torture, and mass hostage taking, and its continued systematic use of civilians as human shields and hospitals and schools for military operations," the organization stated.

The IAC also cited recent reports of Hamas's exploitation of medical facilities in Gaza and its abuse of Palestinian civilians.

"Just today, November 26, it was reported that Hamas had turned a building within Gaza’s Al-Ahli Hospital complex into an interrogation and torture facility for Palestinian civilians, adding to previous reports of Hamas using hospitals for military operations, holding hostages, and abusing Palestinians. Palestinian suffering demands compassion and honesty about Hamas’s responsibility. Exploiting that suffering to demonize Israel spreads a dangerous lie."

The organization warned that broadcasting such material could have serious repercussions for Jewish communities.

"The advertisement and its deliberate omission of the October 7 pogrom constitute a clear antisemitic blood libel aimed at denying the Jewish state its right to defend itself against terrorists and murderers. Words and images have consequences. They can normalize antisemitic hatred, embolden people to act on it, and endanger innocent lives. For centuries, Jewish families confronting harassment and violence have known those consequences firsthand," the IAC continued.

"NBC must come clean about how this advertisement met its own standards and ensure it is not aired again. NBC must not lend its credibility and national reach to discriminatory antisemitic propaganda that directs hatred at Israel and the Jewish people," it concluded.

American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO Ted Deutch joined the criticism, accusing the television network of broadcasting a distorted account of the conflict that disregarded Hamas's responsibility.

"NBC took money to tell millions of Americans that our support for Israel is responsible for the horrific injury of a Palestinian child. Here’s what the ad leaves out: the vicious Hamas terrorists who launched this war on October 7 by slaughtering, raping, and kidnapping Israelis, dragging hostages into Gaza, and then fighting from among Palestinian civilians, with horrific consequences for Israelis and Gazans alike," Deutch said.

"What’s left? A wounded child and a simple message: blame Israel. And blame America for supporting it."

Deutch also criticized the news outlet Semafor for its coverage of the commercial ahead of its broadcast.

"And then Semafor, which was given the ad in advance, reported on it largely on the terms its sponsors wanted, with remarkably little scrutiny of what the ad leaves out," he said.

"The suffering of Palestinian civilians is real and heartbreaking. But using that suffering to demonize Israel while writing Hamas out of the story isn’t an honest debate," he stressed.

The AJC chief argued that the commercial's status as paid advertising did not absolve NBC of responsibility for its content.

"We can debate American policy and assistance to Israel. And yes, this was a paid advertisement. But 'we were paid to run it' cannot be the end of the discussion. Networks decide what they will and will not put on the air every day," stated Deutch.

"NBC chose to take the money and run this ad. It should explain why and how an ad this one-sided and manipulative met its standards for what it will put on the air. And if this meets NBC’s standards, Americans deserve to know what those standards are," he concluded.

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt likewise condemned NBC, emphasizing the decision to broadcast the advertisement on the eve of Thanksgiving.

"Broadcasting an ad that blatantly demonizes the Jewish state and makes false claims about the use of American taxpayer dollars during primetime on the eve of a family holiday isn’t just insensitive. It’s indefensible."

"Again and again, why do people in positions of authority fail to demonstrate basic decency, let alone respect, for the Jewish community? At a moment of escalating antisemitism, there is no rationale to justify fanning the flames with such a twisted narrative," Greenblatt added.

The controversy erupted just weeks after “Saturday Night Live" faced criticism over remarks by “Weekend Update" co-host Michael Che following Israel's election.

“This week, a record number of people voted in Israel’s election - which is great to see, regardless of if you’re on the right side, or the left side, or the genocide," Che quipped at the time.

The pro-Israel advocacy organization StandWithUs condemned the segment, saying, “Instead of celebrating a democracy where every citizen can vote, Michael Che used SNL’s Weekend Update to repeat the genocide lie about Israel with another anti-Israel ‘joke’...Right side or left side, one thing is clear: Che is on the wrong side. The only real joke is thinking this is comedy."