A surprise demonstration by haredi protesters on Thursday evening led to the closure of the Lod-Petah Tikva Gate at Ben Gurion Airport, the Israel Airports Authority announced.

The gate has been blocked to vehicular traffic in both directions, preventing passengers from entering or leaving the airport through the affected entrance.

The Airports Authority stated that motorists can currently enter and exit the airport via the express gate connecting the airport to Highway 1.

Despite the disruption to road traffic, the Airports Authority emphasized that flight operations have not been affected by the demonstration.

"The flight schedule is operating as usual, without delays," the authority stated.

Passengers traveling to and from Ben Gurion Airport are advised to use the alternative entrance and follow updates from their airlines.