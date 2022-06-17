Tzur Golldin, the twin brother of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, on Thursday night celebrated his wedding to Yaara Bergman.

The couple celebrated their engagement four months ago, and wed Thursday in Kfar Etzion.

The wedding took place nearly eight years after Hadar fell during Operation protective Edge, yet Hadar's presence was felt during every moment of the event. Just before Tzur broke the traditional glass at the end of the ceremony, he said a few words about his brother.

The twins' parents, Leah and Simcha Goldin, walked their son down the aisle, and among the many guests at the dancing was former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, a relative of the family.

At the time Hadar was killed in 2014, he was engaged to Edna Seroussi. Serioussi married Nahum Noga in May 2021.

Hadar's body is still being held by the Hamas terror group.