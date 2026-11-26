A Life of Unforeseen Challenges

Parshat Vayishlach continues the odyssey of Yaakov Avinu (Jacob our Father). His biography is the most complex of the Patriarchs, and he is regarded as being unique among them.

He certainly had the bumpiest road to traverse and a great deal of conflict to contend with. Whenever a good and righteous person suffers extreme setbacks in his personal fortunes, let him sit back and calmly review the life of Jacob.

The turbulence Jacob experienced was contrary to his nature. He was a “wholehearted person who dwelled in tents" (Genesis, 25:19). The Rabbis describe the full extent of his philosophical makeup by their parable that, as a fetus in the womb, he would struggle to emerge whenever his mother passed by the house of study.

Jacob should have spent his life fully immersed in learning and teaching. However, that was not to be. Circumstances didn’t allow for it. Why? Because the ways of God are beyond our comprehension.

We simply do not know what He has in store for us. We should remember that the conflicts Jacob was thrust into were not of his own making. He was extremely reluctant to join the plot to deceive his father and usurp the blessings from Esau. He did so reluctantly, at the insistence of his mother, who recognized the dangers that would ensue if Esau were given a leadership role in the Covenantal Community.

Responsibility Beyond Personal Ambition

Our founding parents did not just live for the sake of their personal goals. They assumed responsibility for the perpetuation of the Abrahamic religious system. Only a designated individual could be the leader of the movement. This meant that two potential but unworthy contenders, Ishmael and Esau, had to be distanced so Isaac and Jacob could assume their roles. Jacob seized the blessings only to prevent the calamity of allowing Esau to lay claims to Jewish legitimacy.

Jacob was a perfect man in an imperfect universe. He was dedicated to establishing the Chosen Nation. His entire personal life was torn asunder because of the sacrifices required of him in furtherance of this objective. He was, in effect, transformed into a “different" person.

An Innocent Man Confronts Deception

When Jacob came to Haran in search of a haven and a wife, he still retained his basic “innocence" and “simplicity." The Torah records his conversation with local shepherds who had gathered by a well. They answered his question about Lavan, and then Jacob said, “The day is still young; it is not yet time to gather in the flock, water the sheep, and continue to pasture" (Genesis 29:7).

At first glance, Jacob’s instructions seem strange and inappropriate. Who was he, a complete stranger, to tell the local shepherds how to do their job?

However, Jacob was totally without guile. He could not understand why the workers would be “goofing off" and, thus, acting unjustly to their employers. It was natural for him to remind them of their responsibilities.

Jacob was sincere and trusting. He loved Rachel, and because she was the younger sister, offered the huge payment of seven years of labor as a dowry. He conscientiously fulfilled his undertaking and notified Lavan that the time for the marriage had come.

The wedding took place, but “when morning came it turned out to be Leah" (Genesis 29:25). How can a person be tricked into marrying the wrong woman? One must assume that he had complete confidence in Lavan’s integrity. They had entered into a solemn agreement that had great consequences. Jacob had scrupulously kept his side of the bargain and fully expected that Lavan would keep his.

One can feel the shock and disappointment when he confronted Lavan, saying, “What is this that you’ve done to me? It is not for Rachel that I worked for you! Why have you cheated me?" (Genesis 29:25). He did not anticipate Lavan’s response, “Things are not done that way in our place, to marry off the younger before the older. Complete the seven days [of rejoicing], and you will be given also this one [Rachel] for an additional seven years that you will work for me" (Genesis 29:26-27).

Lavan was what we would call a “smooth operator." But Jacob had no choice. He wanted to marry Rachel and would have to earn her with seven more years of labor.

Learning to Confront Evil

In my opinion, Jacob was completely transformed by this experience. He was the victim of this con man’s deceitful ways, accompanied by his slick talk. He would no longer allow the Lavans of the world to take advantage of him. He managed to work out a deal in which he became extremely wealthy by phenomenally increasing his share of Lavan’s flocks.

This success aroused the inevitable envy of Lavan and his sons. However, Jacob “saw the face of Lavan, that he was not with him as he had been in the past" (Genesis 31:2). He did not wait, but shrewdly made his escape from his father-in-law’s clutches.

From that point on, Jacob knew that he could not simply live like the “wholehearted man who dwelled in tents." He would have to assume weapons and tactics that were not his own. He needed to master the techniques of Esau and beat him at his own game. True, the “hands are the hands of Esau," (Genesis 27:22) but there are times when Jacob had to take up arms. When Jews are passive in the face of persecution, disaster ensues. Our challenge is to utilize the weapons of Esau when necessary, but to maintain the voice of Jacob at all times.

The Voice of Jacob in Modern Israel

We have the merit to live in the era of the rebirth of Jewish sovereignty in Eretz Yisrael (The Land of Israel). For the first time in over two thousand years, we are able to defend the Jewish people with one of the world’s most sophisticated militaries. The danger is that we might embrace the weapons of Esau and abandon the voice of Jacob.

Today Israel is blessed with a great Torah movement in which students combine Judaic study with military service. These soldiers emulate the ways of their forefather Jacob, who “dwelled with Lavan but kept the 613 mitzvot (commandments) and did not learn from his evil ways" (Rashi on Genesis 32:5).

They retain the humility, compassion, and ideals our nation represents. When their tours of duty are complete, they return to the Beit Medrash and immerse themselves in Torah study and performing good deeds.

These brave soldiers are not only an inspiration to the entire nation, but its hope for the future. May Hashem protect them, along with all the heroic young men and women of the Israel Defense Forces.

Shabbat Shalom!

Reprinted from Eternally Yours: God’s Greatest Gift to Mankind (2018)

Rabbi Reuven Mann zt"l was a distinguished Torah scholar, educator, and co-founder of Yeshiva Bnei Torah and the Masoret Institute of Judaic Studies for Women. A devoted teacher for over five decades, he inspired generations of students through his rigorous, philosophically insightful approach to Torah and his unwavering commitment to the pursuit of truth.