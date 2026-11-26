Canadian Jewish organizations called on government officials and university administrations Thursday to take meaningful action against antisemitism and radicalization following the release of the second phase of the government-commissioned Campus Antisemitism and Student Experiences (CASE) report.

The latest report surveyed 755 students from the broader campus population, examining their attitudes toward Jews and antisemitism and identifying beliefs and behaviors contributing to an increasingly hostile environment for Jewish students.

The first phase of the report found that 96% of Jewish students surveyed had experienced or witnessed antisemitism on campus.

In response to the latest findings, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), seven regional Hillel organizations and StandWithUs Canada issued a joint statement warning of the prevalence of antisemitic beliefs among Canadian students and their potential to fuel radicalization.

"This report reveals a significant gap in how antisemitism is experienced by Jewish students and understood by the general student population," the organizations stated.

"More than half of students said the claim that Jews have too much influence over the economy is not antisemitic, even though it is one of the oldest and most pervasive antisemitic tropes."

The Jewish organizations noted that the findings come amid warnings from Canadian security agencies regarding the growing threat of radicalization and violent extremism, particularly among young Canadians.

"The findings demonstrate the disturbing extent to which libels and conspiracies about Jews have permeated society and are exploited to fuel radicalization and hate," they stated.

'Anti-Zionism providing cover for hatred'

The organizations emphasized that the latest findings reinforce the conclusions of the first CASE report regarding the connection between anti-Zionism and discrimination against Canadian Jews.

"The findings support the first CASE report’s analysis that antizionism is driving hate and discrimination against Jewish Canadians. Those who endorse the same classic antisemitic tropes are also more likely to endorse targeting Jewish Canadians because of their perceived connection to Israel."

"Antisemitism is too often excused as political expression, with antizionism providing cover for hatred that would never be tolerated against other communities," the organizations added.

The groups argued that the findings of both reports demonstrate the urgent need for action to ensure that Canadian universities remain institutions where learning, innovation and civil discourse can flourish.

They also cited a recent independent review of Toronto Metropolitan University conducted by Justice Mary Lou Benotto, emphasizing the responsibility of academic institutions to protect their students and consistently enforce their own regulations.

"As Justice Mary Lou Benotto made clear in her recent independent review of Toronto Metropolitan University, universities cannot resolve conflicts in the Middle East, but they can establish clear standards of behaviour, protect the rights of their students and enforce their own policies consistently."

Jewish groups call for early intervention against radicalization

The organizations further warned that universities and educators have a critical role to play in preventing vulnerable young people from being drawn toward violent extremism.

"With radicalization to violence now capable of occurring in weeks rather than months or years, early intervention is essential," they stated.

The groups pointed to the renewal and expansion of Canada's National Strategy on Countering Radicalization to Violence as an opportunity to strengthen prevention efforts, particularly among young people.

The second CASE report was released alongside a series of recommendations from the Network of Engaged Canadian Academics (NECA).

The joint statement was issued by CIJA, Hillel Ontario, Hillel Montreal, Hillel British Columbia, Hillel Ottawa, Hillel Atlantic Canada, Hillel Edmonton, Calgary Hillel and StandWithUs Canada.

The organizations concluded by demanding that government officials and university administrators be held accountable for failures to address antisemitism and protect Jewish members of their academic communities.

"Governments and university administrations must follow through on their commitments, including enforcing their own rules and ensuring meaningful accountability for institutions that fail to protect students, faculty and staff."

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