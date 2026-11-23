The Canadian government announced Monday that it has officially designated Masar Badil as a terrorist entity under the country's Criminal Code, listing the organization as an alias of Samidoun.

The decision was welcomed by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), which praised the government for responding to public demands to take action against the organization while calling for stronger enforcement of Canada's anti-terrorism laws.

"We welcome the government's decision to heed the calls of thousands of Canadians and protect them by taking action against Masar Badil, an extremist front for terrorist groups and the Islamic Republic of Iran," CIJA said in a statement.

The organization described the designation as an important step toward implementing Canada's new National Security Strategy, which calls for addressing threats to the country's security.

"This is a tangible example of the government's new National Security Strategy in action by addressing 'immediate and proximate' threats," the statement continued.

CIJA emphasized that the move sends a message to terrorist organizations and supporters of the Iranian regime that Canada will not tolerate their activities.

"It sends a clear message that Canada will not be a safe haven for terrorists or agents of the Islamic regime - which has murdered tens of thousands of its own people, attacks its neighbours, fuels Russia's illegal war against Ukraine, and targets Canadians at home and abroad."

'Government must do more to close gaps'

Despite welcoming the designation, CIJA warned that existing gaps in Canadian legislation and enforcement continue to allow supporters of terrorist organizations to operate in the country.

The organization called for additional legislative measures, including criminalizing the deliberate promotion of designated terrorist organizations and their activities, as well as membership in terrorist groups.

"However, the case of Masar Badil also demonstrates that the government must do more to close gaps and enforce Canada's anti-terrorism legislation, including the criminalization of wilful promotion of listed terrorist entities and their activities, membership in terrorist organizations and ensuring that terrorist designations carry meaningful consequences," CIJA stated.

The Jewish advocacy organization specifically named Charlotte Kates and Khaled Barakat, calling for action against individuals it accused of supporting terrorist organizations and spreading extremism.

"Terrorist supporters, including Charlotte Kates and Khaled Barakat, must not be allowed to continue operating with impunity, radicalizing Canadians and sowing division," the statement said.

CIJA stressed that combating terrorist networks and violent extremism is a matter of national security affecting all Canadians, not only the Jewish community.

"Our Jewish community stands ready to work with all levels of government and law enforcement to confront violent extremism," the organization declared.

"This is not only about protecting Jewish Canadians; it is about safeguarding our national security and our democratic way of life."

The designation of Masar Badil as an alias of Samidoun represents a further step in Canada's efforts to address organizations identified as terrorist entities, as Jewish community leaders continue to press for stronger legislation and enforcement against extremist networks operating within the country.