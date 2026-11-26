Israel's largest supermarket chain, Shufersal, reported a decline in revenue and profits for the third quarter of 2026, while announcing the launch of a new discount warehouse supermarket chain, Hyper Neto.

Shufersal's net profit fell 14.5% in the third quarter to NIS 130 million, compared with NIS 152 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue declined 4.6% to NIS 3.55 billion, down from NIS 3.72 billion a year earlier.

The company attributed the decline in retail revenue primarily to weaker online sales following changes to its delivery operations that reduced service availability for some customers, as well as a decline in wholesale revenue. Shufersal also cited the growing number of Israelis traveling abroad and the timing of the Jewish holidays during the quarter. According to Central Bureau of Statistics data cited by the company, the number of Israelis traveling abroad rose 21% compared with the same period last year.

Alongside the financial results, Shufersal co-CEO Shlomi Amir announced the launch of Hyper Neto, a new discount warehouse supermarket chain that will initially operate 20 stores through a combination of converting existing branches and opening new locations.

The first branch is expected to open in Kiryat Motzkin in the coming weeks. The new chain will employ a different marketing and merchandising approach, offering a broad range of products, including an extensive selection in its fresh-food departments.

Globes reports that דגלי אש"ף וחומרי לימוד אסורים: צו סגירה לבית ספר במזרח ירושלים reports thatShufersal has also completed a restructuring of its online operations, covering the entire process from order-picking facilities to deliveries at customers' homes. The company upgraded its website and app, introducing changes to navigation, personalized offers and an expanded selection of products and categories.

Meanwhile, the supermarket group continues to renovate existing branches and fresh-food departments, open new stores, convert locations and shut down unprofitable branches. It has also expanded direct meat imports from South America and increased imports of non-food products. Shufersal's loyalty club currently has approximately 2.4 million members.

The company is also expanding its real estate activities. Its real estate arm, LARO, signed a land-development agreement with Tidhar involving a 5,600-square-meter plot in Jerusalem's Talpiot neighborhood. Shufersal also announced the start of construction on a shopping center in the Ramot neighborhood of Beersheva.

These developments follow the company's recent tender win to construct a retail, employment and tourism complex in Ramat Negev, its acquisition of the remaining rights in the Kordani complex in Kiryat Motzkin, and the purchase of commercial rights in a project in Havatzelet Hasharon in Netanya.