A video circulating on social media shows home-delivery vans belonging to the popular Israeli supermarket chain, Shufersal, decorated and driving recklessly in what would appear to be part of an Arab wedding procession.

Shufersal Online stated: "The video shows drivers who are employed by an outside contractor and used the company's vehicles without authorization as part of a private event, in violation of policy and without the knowledge of the company. Disciplinary action was taken by the relevant authorities.