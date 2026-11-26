Israel's Tax Authority is demanding an additional NIS 20 billion in taxes from the founders of cybersecurity company Wiz following its $32 billion acquisition by Google, with negotiations reportedly underway toward a settlement of NIS 12-13 billion.

The demand targets founders Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Ami Luttwak and Roy Reznik, and covers proceeds from the sale, employee and founder options under the Section 102 tax framework, as well as the company's intellectual property (IP).

Google completed its acquisition of Wiz in March 2026 in what became the largest exit in Israeli history. Wiz and its founders have already paid approximately NIS 8 billion in taxes, but the final tax bill remains the subject of negotiations between the company and the Tax Authority.

According to industry sources, Wiz is seeking to significantly reduce the additional payment, potentially to roughly half the amount demanded. The sides are reportedly working toward a compromise in the range of NIS 12-13 billion. If negotiations fail, the Tax Authority could issue a formal tax assessment, potentially leading to a court dispute.

Most of Wiz's investors are foreign and are not subject to Israeli taxation on the transaction, meaning the bulk of the tax revenue is expected to come from the four founders, all Israeli citizens.

Each founder received an estimated $2.5 billion to $3 billion before taxes. Under the applicable tax framework, they are expected to pay 25% capital gains tax, in addition to a 5% surtax, bringing the combined rate to 30%. The four founders were initially expected to pay approximately $3 billion to $3.5 billion in taxes.

The exchange rate is also a major point of contention.

Wiz and the Tax Authority had agreed around the time of the deal's completion that payments would be made in dollars. However, the sides disagree over which exchange rate should be used to calculate the final tax liability.

Wiz has argued that the calculation should be based on the exchange rate prevailing when the acquisition closed in March 2026. The Tax Authority, meanwhile, has argued for using the rate from a year earlier, when the deal was initially announced in principle and the dollar was approximately 15% stronger against the shekel. The tax payments were expected to reach state coffers in April, roughly a month after the acquisition was completed.

A central issue in the negotiations is the location and ownership of Wiz's intellectual property. The company was established as a US corporation, with its parent company registered in Delaware and its Israeli development center operating as a subsidiary in Tel Aviv.

The Tax Authority maintains that much of Wiz's technology and intellectual property was developed in Israel, where the company employed hundreds of graduates of IDF Unit 8200 and other military technology units. The company, however, has argued that it is a US-based corporation and that its intellectual property is registered in the United States.

The outcome of the dispute could have broader implications for Israeli technology companies that establish US parent companies while maintaining substantial research and development operations in Israel.

The issue is already drawing attention from the founders of Decart, an Israeli AI startup recently acquired by Amazon for $7.5 billion in a deal structured over five years. Like Wiz, Decart was established in the United States and operates a Tel Aviv development center staffed largely by Israeli technology professionals, including veterans of Units 8200 and 81.

Decart's founders hold approximately 64% of the company's shares and are expected to pay around NIS 5.5 billion in taxes to the Israel Tax Authority, making the outcome of the Wiz negotiations potentially significant for their own tax obligations.

The dispute has prompted the Tax Authority to advance a broader package of proposed changes to the taxation of Israeli technology companies operating through foreign parent companies. The proposals are awaiting political backing from a future government.

Under the proposed framework, companies could reach advance agreements with the Tax Authority defining how intellectual property, product sales, research and development activity and costs are divided between Israeli and foreign operations, potentially avoiding disputes over the transfer of intellectual property abroad.

For existing intellectual property developed in Israel, the proposals would establish a framework for royalty payments across different jurisdictions. Intellectual property developed after such agreements are reached could be treated as jointly owned, with the aim of reducing incentives to register or transfer intellectual property overseas solely for tax purposes.

The Tax Authority is also proposing advance tax rulings lasting eight years for foreign companies operating Israeli development centers. Under the proposal, the corporate tax rate on calculated profits under the cost-plus method would be 13%, subject to negotiations.

Major multinational companies such as Meta, Microsoft and Google currently pay single-digit corporate tax rates on some of their Israeli development operations, reflecting government efforts to encourage international companies to employ Israeli workers.