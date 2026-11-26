Public transportation passengers in Israel are expected to face a significant financial blow in the coming months, with the price of a single bus ride rising to NIS 9 in January and then climbing to NIS 10 in June.

According to Kan News correspondent Noam Goldberg, the fare increases will move forward after government ministries failed to reach an agreement and secure dedicated funding to continue subsidizing fares.

According to Kan News, the first increase is scheduled for January 25, 2027, when the fare will rise from NIS 8 to NIS 9. About five months later, in June, the second increase will take effect, bringing the fare to NIS 10. The increases stem from a legally-mandated mechanism linking public transportation fares to the cost-of-living index.

The annual fare adjustment was originally supposed to take place this past June, but the Finance and Transportation ministries managed to prevent it temporarily. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, responding to a request from Transportation Minister Miri Regev, signed a special order postponing the increase after NIS 190 million was secured to subsidize the difference and maintain the existing fare until January 2027.

The expected increases continue the sharp rise in public transportation fares over the past two years. During that period, the price of a single ride rose from just NIS 5.50 to NIS 8. It is now expected to reach NIS 10, a cumulative increase of nearly 100% over a relatively short period.

On the three previous occasions when index-linked fare adjustments were required, the government intervened and absorbed the cost through subsidies totaling millions of shekels from the state treasury.