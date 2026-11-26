The new sports and leisure center in Beit Shemesh's Neve Shamir neighborhood has yet to open, but it is already at the center of a legal dispute.

The Beit Shemesh Municipality planned to operate the facility with separate hours for men and women throughout, but the Jerusalem District Court granted a petition against the municipality and ruled that it must also allow mixed swimming hours.

The new facility, which is due to open in a few weeks, includes an indoor half-Olympic-size pool, a teaching pool, a toddler pool, gyms, a sauna and a hot tub. The municipality sought to tailor its operations to the needs of the city's population of approximately 200,000.

During the hearing, the municipality presented figures showing that approximately 90.8% of children registering for first grade in Beit Shemesh attend haredi schools, and approximately 52.5% of city residents are under 18. Citing these figures, the municipality stipulated in the tender that the center would operate with full gender separation throughout its opening hours.

The municipality explained that the decision was intended to meet residents' needs, particularly those of children participating in the municipal swimming instruction program. According to the municipal steering committee's figures, 3,191 students, representing approximately 70% of the fifth graders participating in the program, will not enter a pool that offers mixed swimming, even when the swimming lessons themselves are held separately for boys and girls.

The municipality emphasized the importance of swimming lessons in preventing drownings and argued that offering mixed swimming hours at the new center could affect those students' participation. It also noted that those seeking mixed swimming could use the existing center on Ben Eliezer Street, which offers both mixed and separate hours.

However, Judge David Ziler rejected the municipality's position. In his ruling, he determined that even when most residents favor gender separation, this does not justify imposing full separation on the minority, except in exceptional circumstances. The judge also criticized the municipality's decision-making process, in part because it had not conducted a preliminary survey to assess residents' needs, unlike the process previously approved in Bnei Brak.

The judge also rejected the argument that the existing center meets the needs of those seeking mixed swimming. He therefore ruled that, for a trial period of at least two years from the new center's opening, the municipality must also allocate mixed swimming hours there. The schedule at the existing center will serve as the starting point for determining those hours.

The judge also suggested examining additional solutions in the future to accommodate the needs of the city's different communities. Among the options he raised was designating only the teaching pool for exclusively gender-separated use.

The petitioners, represented by attorney Eli Butbul, welcomed the decision and said the ruling makes clear that no segment of the public may be excluded from public services. They also said they would insist that the decision be implemented.

The Beit Shemesh Municipality responded, "The Beit Shemesh Municipality has received the Jerusalem District Court's decision, will study it thoroughly and will consider how to proceed in accordance with the ruling."