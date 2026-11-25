Why does the prophet Obadiah refer to “the exiles of Jerusalem in Sepharad" when describing the Jewish people's eventual return to Eretz Yisrael?

This week's Haftorah, the Book of Obadiah, concerns the bitter rivalry between Yaakov and Eisav and the hostility that Eisav's descendants, Edom, would show toward the Jewish people. It is therefore a fitting accompaniment to Parshat VaYishlach, in which Yaakov prepares to confront his brother after twenty years apart.

Yet the Haftorah ends not with Edom's downfall, but with the restoration of Israel. Obadiah declares: "And the exiles of Jerusalem who are in Sepharad shall inherit the cities of the Negev" (Obadiah 1:20).

Rashi (Rabbi Shlomo Yitzchaki, 1040-1105), citing the Targum Yonatan, identifies Sepharad with Spain. He explains that descendants of the tribe of Judah exiled there will eventually take possession of cities in southern Eretz Yisrael.

Why, among all the places to which Jews would be scattered, is Sepharad singled out?

The question acquired painful significance centuries later. In 1391, persecution and forced conversions swept through Jewish communities in Spain. The expulsion of 1492 compelled Jews to leave or convert, while in Portugal, mass forced conversions followed in 1497.

Many Jews who had been forced to embrace Catholicism secretly clung to aspects of their ancestral faith. Others, under the pressure of persecution and the passage of generations, lost almost every trace of Jewish practice. Their descendants came to be known as Bnai Anousim, the children of those who had been coerced, though they were often labeled with the derogatory term Marranos.

Yaakov spent twenty years away from Eretz Yisrael. For many Bnai Anousim, the separation from Jewish life lasted five centuries.

This long and painful history gives added significance to Obadiah's choice of words. He does not simply describe the exiles as inhabitants of Sepharad. He refers to them as "the exiles of Jerusalem who are in Sepharad."

Their location has changed, but their point of origin remains Jerusalem.

In Yaakov's own life, the same distinction is crucial. Before leaving Eretz Yisrael, he hears Hashem promise: "I will bring you back to this land" (Genesis 28:15). Though he spends two decades in Haran, the Torah never treats that place as the end of his journey. In this week’s Parsha of VaYishlach, he finally returns.

The verse in Obadiah extends the promise of return from one man to the generations that follow him. Exile can be long, and the distance from Jerusalem immense, yet the possibility of coming home remains.

Rabbi Yitzchak Abarbanel (1437-1508), who tried unsuccessfully to persuade the Spanish monarchs to rescind the expulsion decree and was himself forced into exile in 1492, believed that even those forcibly separated from Judaism could ultimately find their way back.

In his commentary to Ezekiel 20:34, he declared that those who had been driven from their faith would return, writing that "he and his descendants will return to the flock from which he was taken." He went on to explain that Hashem would awaken in the hearts of the Bnai Anousim a desire to return to Him.

Consider the circumstances in which the Abarbanel wrote those words. He had personally endured the upheaval of exile, Spanish Jewry had been devastated, countless families had been uprooted, and those who remained behind under forced conversion faced an uncertain future. Yet the Abarbanel insisted that even their descendants would not be excluded from the eventual Ingathering of the Exiles.

In our own generation, his words are taking on new meaning. Across Spain, Portugal and Latin America, growing numbers of Bnai Anousim are rediscovering their Jewish roots. Some are studying Torah, embracing Jewish observance and undertaking the steps required by halacha to return to the Jewish people.

What makes this development especially significant in light of Obadiah's prophecy is that the prophet promises more than the preservation of Jewish identity in exile.

He declares that the exiles of Sepharad will inherit the cities of the Negev. His vision is not merely of a people remembering their ancestral homeland, but of their return to it.

Five centuries after their ancestors were torn away from our people, the descendants of the Anousim are finding their way back. Obadiah's prophecy reminds us that they have a place in the Jewish people's future. Our responsibility is to help them reclaim it.