Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not intend, at least at this stage, to withdraw the pardon request he submitted to the president, despite recent developments in his trial and the judges' proposal to reconsider some of the charges against him, Kan News reported Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's associates are not ruling out talks on a settlement in his criminal cases or mediation in Case 1000, but they do not want the President's Office to mediate. Their willingness to consider such steps is conditional on the prosecution offering particularly lenient terms.

At a hearing Wednesday at the Jerusalem District Court, the judges proposed significant changes to the handling of the trial. Among other things, they suggested dropping the bribery charge against Netanyahu in Case 4000, reconsidering the charge in Case 2000 and pursuing a settlement in Case 1000.

The hearing lasted only about 10 minutes and was attended by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who was ordered to appear by the court.

Netanyahu later delivered a statement to the media, addressing the developments in his trial and presenting them as proof of his claims against the criminal proceedings against him. The prime minister said, "Today, the case collapsed. The truth has been exposed after 10 years of terrible suffering".

Netanyahu charged, "On this very day, as the cases finally crumble, my opponents are advancing a bill that allows a prime minister to be disqualified because of an indictment. This is a tool for political elimination. Do you know where they do this? In Iran".

The prime minister called for his trial to end immediately, saying, "This trial must end immediately, and with it, the hatred, incitement and division must end. The boycotts must end, and now. My hand is extended in unity and reconciliation. We have seen the dangers facing the country. We must unite to ensure Israel's future".