After a court struck down the tariffs he imposed on countries around the world, President Trump is again proposing a series of tariffs on dozens of countries.

Under Trump's new proposal, tariffs would be imposed on at least 14 major countries that trade with the United States. China would face the highest tariff, at 20 percent, in addition to the 20 percent already levied on imports from China, bringing the total tariff to 40 percent.

Other countries facing tariffs under Trump's new proposal include European Union member states, which would face tariffs of 15 to 20 percent, as well as Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam and others.

In February, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump's tariffs were unlawful. The ruling found that the administration had improperly used a law granting emergency powers to impose the tariffs, but the court did not limit the president's authority to impose new tariffs.

The White House statement did not specify a date for the new tariffs to take effect. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in the statement, "For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies based on a focus on manufacturing, the suppression of wages and working conditions, the provision of financial and other support, the use of inputs characteristic of non-market economies, and other market-distorting practices. These measures tilt the trade balance in their favor while eroding the US manufacturing base. President Trump is proposing action to eliminate these unfair acts, policies and practices. In doing so, we can create a level playing field for American workers and chart a new, more sustainable course for the global economy".