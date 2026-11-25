A report by Reuters on Wednesday highlights how Lebanon’s second international airport, scheduled to open next month at Kleiat, shows how far Hezbollah’s political influence has declined.

For years, lawmakers in northern Lebanon sought to bring passenger flights to the former airbase. When they pushed for approval in 2022, Hezbollah was the only party to oppose them, according to former lawmaker Hadi Hobeich.

Hobeich, who represented the northern region of Akkar and has long criticized Hezbollah, told Reuters that the Iran-backed group questioned who would oversee security at the airport. He recalled its “intense hostility" to the proposal. Hezbollah’s media office did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Two wars with Israel and the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a Hezbollah ally, weakened the group’s hold on Lebanese politics. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who took office in early 2025, made opening Kleiat part of his agenda while seeking Hezbollah’s disarmament.

For Akkar, a predominantly Sunni Muslim region of more than 300,000 people near the Syrian border, local officials have long seen the airport as a way to bring investment to one of Lebanon’s poorest areas. When Reuters visited in early November, workers were converting a hangar into the passenger terminal.

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny told Reuters that the first routes would connect Kleiat with Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan. He said private investors would contribute $5 million to $6 million and the government would improve roads in the region. Sky Lounge, which won a four-year contract to operate the airport, said it had signed an agreement with one Lebanese airline and was still in talks with other carriers.