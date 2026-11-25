Hakham Younes Hamami Lalehzar, an Iranian rabbi, claimed that an Israeli strike that mistakenly hit a synagogue during Passover was deliberate and intended to intimidate Iran’s Jewish community over its solidarity with the Iranian people, the Iranian news agency Daneshjoo reported.

Hamami made the remarks during the program “Symphony of Iran," describing the strike on the synagogue during the holiday as a sign of a threat to Iran’s Jewish community.

Criticizing the "Zionist regime’s" claims of support for Jews, he added, "The enemy, despite its stated claims of supporting Jews, struck the synagogue precisely during our holiday."

"Given the scale of the destruction, this was indeed a targeted strike, clearly demonstrating punishment and intimidation directed against Iran’s Jewish community."

"They could not tolerate our solidarity and partnership with the Iranian people," he alleged.

Iranian social media users who support the regime condemned the strike after the synagogue was destroyed. One wrote, "Netanyahu showed no mercy toward Jews! The Jewish synagogue in central Tehran suffered serious damage in the Israeli strike."