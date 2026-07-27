An unusual delegation arrived at the Lusail Palace in Doha on Monday to meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The delegation from the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, led by Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, Chairman of the alliance and Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of Istanbul, conveyed condolences to the Emir on the passing of his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Rabbi Mendy Chitrik was accompanied by his son, Qatari Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Chitrik, and Iranian Chief Rabbi Yehuda Gerami,

The Emir expressed his thanks and appreciation to Rabbi Chitrik for his sincere sentiments and condolences.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Amiri Diwan Chief Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi.

The Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States stated that its delegation visited Doha to offer condolences to the Emir, the ruling family, and the people of Qatar.

The organization stated that it serves Jewish communities across the Muslim world, including the Jewish community and visitors to Qatar, through Rabbi Eliyahu Chitrik.

Following the meeting, Rabbi Mendy Chitrik thanked the Emir for receiving the delegation.

"My sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for warmly receiving our delegation of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States," Rabbi Chitrik said.

He added, "Grateful for His Highness's support in ensuring Jewish life can flourish in Qatar and for enabling my son Rabbi Eliyahu Chitrik to serve the Jewish community and its many visitors."