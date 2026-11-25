A $5 million donation was announced yesterday to complete construction of two new Satmar study halls currently being built in Beit Shemesh and Montreal, Canada.

The announcement was made at an event in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, attended by the Satmar Rebbe, Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum.

The donor, haredi businessman Yoel Landau, hosted the event at his home and announced the funding to complete the two buildings.

The event took place ahead of a sheva brachot (post-wedding) celebration marking the marriage of the Satmar Rebbe's granddaughter, the daughter of Rabbi Yaakov Dov Teitelbaum, rabbi of the Sighet community. As part of the celebrations, Landau hosted orphaned children from the hasidic community.

Under the allocation, $3 million will go toward completing the study hall in Beit Shemesh, with another $2 million earmarked for completing the study hall in Montreal.

Both study halls are expected to be named "Shefa Yoel" after the founder and first leader of the Satmar Hasidic movement, Rabbi Yoel Teitelbaum, author of "Vayoel Moshe."