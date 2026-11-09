The organization Emet L'Yaakov in Israel on Sunday contacted the leadership of the Movement for Quality Government, demanding answers about its handling of suspected violations of election integrity in Arab communities during the elections for the 26th Knesset.

The inquiry focuses on the question of whether the movement examined reports that police seized envelopes containing money and other cash during investigations, as well as accounts of fuel cards and other benefits allegedly distributed to influence voting patterns.

The letter, signed by the organization’s chairman, Yisrael Gafner, and its legal adviser, attorney Natan Rosenblatt, drew a direct comparison with the movement’s urgent September 24 appeal to Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg.

In that case, the movement sought and received an interim order to prevent the distribution of financial aid by the Satmar hasidic community and the Shekel Hatahor nonprofit due to suspicions that recipients were required to refrain from voting.

Emet L'Yaakov asked whether the movement had examined the reports of alleged offenses in Arab communities and whether it had contacted the Israel Police, the Central Elections Committee, or the attorney general. It also asked whether the movement has written criteria for allocating resources and reviewing complaints by sector of the population. The letter requested a detailed response within 14 days.