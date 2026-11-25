The muezzin bill, sponsored by Otzma Yehudit MKs Limor Son Har-Melech and Hanamel Dorfman, will be brought to a vote in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

The bill would require a special permit from the Environmental Protection Minister to operate mosque loudspeaker systems. It would also allow fines of up to NIS 50,000 and the seizure of loudspeaker equipment.

"The days when citizens are forced to endure unbearable noise with no one enforcing the law are over," National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said. "This is not a muezzin. This is acoustic terrorism."

The bill passed its preliminary reading in July, with 50 Knesset members voted in favor of the bill, while 36 opposed. Shas, which threatened not to support the bill due to the crisis surrounding the conscription law and Basic Law: Torah Study, voted for it. Also voting in favor was the Yisrael Beytenu party, which lent support from the opposition.

In contrast to previous bills submitted on the matter, which only focused on limiting the hours permitted to operate the PA systems and allowed broad exceptions with limited enforcement, the bill proposed in July sets an orderly licensing and supervision mechanism, puts personal responsibility on the operator, and significantly strengthens enforcement and punitive powers. Likewise, a mechanism will be created to channel money from fines to public projects.