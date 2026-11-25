Ramon Airport was built nearly eight years ago with the promise of transforming Eilat into an international tourism hub and providing southern Israel with a gateway to the world. Today, however, the sprawling airport in the Arava desert handles primarily domestic flights, has failed to attract international airlines and is reportedly losing hundreds of millions of shekels annually.

In a Kan report examining what went wrong with the project, Eilat residents and tourism industry figures described Ramon Airport as a costly failure, arguing that the government ignored warnings about the project's viability and failed to deliver on its promises.

“White elephant," one Eilat resident and aviation industry figure said when asked what first comes to mind when hearing the name Ramon Airport. “For me, it’s a big failure, a very big one, actually. It hurts to see this airport, a beautiful airport, that really has a great deal of potential but isn't fulfilling it."

The airport covers approximately 5 square kilometers and was built at a cost of roughly two billion shekels. According to estimates cited in the report, it is losing approximately 274 million shekels annually, or about 22 million shekels a month.

The figures have fueled anger among Eilat residents, who say the airport was never properly planned to meet the needs of the city and its tourism industry.

“They spoke about an annual deficit of 200 million shekels. Today it stands at 240 million shekels a year," one interviewee said. “Elsewhere in the world, people would have taken to the streets and moved mountains to see it operational."

The airport was conceived as an international facility that would bring foreign tourists to Eilat while providing residents of southern Israel with affordable flights to destinations abroad. The government approved the project in 2009, and Ramon Airport opened in 2019, approximately 19 kilometers north of Eilat, amid an extensive publicity campaign and high expectations.

The opening came after the closure of Eilat's old airport, which had operated in the heart of the city since the early years of the state and offered convenient flights connecting Eilat directly with central Israel, including Tel Aviv's Sde Dov Airport.

“Life was much easier," one resident recalled of the old airport. “You'd order a taxi, in five minutes you'd arrive, get on a flight, and it was convenient, it was easy."

The former airport site, however, has also encountered environmental problems. The report noted that soil contamination levels reportedly reached 700 times the permitted limit in some areas, raising questions about the site's future development and whether the land can be used for housing.

Ramon Airport was supposed to overcome the limitations of the old facility and establish Eilat as a destination for international tourism. Officials envisioned millions of passengers annually, alongside additional tourism projects, including an international convention center and a casino, none of which materialized.

The airport initially appeared to be on track. In 2019, the Ministry of Tourism offered financial incentives to foreign airlines to operate flights to Ramon, reportedly providing 60 euros per passenger. The program helped attract tens of thousands of tourists, with approximately 90,000 foreign visitors arriving in Eilat that year.

For the city's tourism industry, the international flights were transformative.

“When there were international flights here, it was buzzing," one tourism industry figure said. “Planes were landing here. It was like a nuclear explosion of tourism."

The low-cost flights also made international travel more accessible to Eilat residents, who could fly to European destinations for prices reportedly as low as 25 to 40 euros.

“Really, 300 shekels round trip for a couple, and then they suddenly stopped it," one resident said.

The airport's momentum was abruptly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the war. International tourism collapsed, government incentives were discontinued, and foreign airlines did not return in significant numbers.

The result has been a largely underutilized international airport operating primarily as a domestic terminal, while Eilat's tourism industry struggles with accessibility and competition.

Getting to Eilat has also become more complicated for Israeli travelers. Ramon Airport is located outside the city, requiring passengers to arrange transportation to and from the terminal, while the domestic flights themselves have become less convenient than the direct connections offered by the old airport.

“Even though you save time, you arrive at the same time whether by car or by flight," one resident said, explaining why many travelers now prefer driving to Eilat.

Airport officials and the Israel Airports Authority have also argued that Eilat's lack of international flights reflects the city's difficulty competing with neighboring tourism destinations, including Aqaba, Sharm El-Sheikh and Taba, where hotels and tourism services are often cheaper.

Eilat representatives, however, reject the argument that the city is simply unattractive to foreign tourists, saying that targeted incentives and affordable packages could restore international routes.

“We can't say that we are arrogant and that they will come to us just because they like us," one representative said. “That won't happen. Airlines receive incentives."

Eilat representatives have called on the Ministries of Transport and Tourism to reinstate incentives for foreign airlines, arguing that the airport already has the infrastructure and manpower needed to support international routes.

They also proposed other measures, including reducing airport fees and encouraging airlines to establish routes to Ramon rather than concentrating operations at Ben Gurion Airport.

“If they continue to say we won't give any preference to airlines flying to Eilat, we can't give this or that fee reduction, we can't encourage them using slots at Ben Gurion, so what's the idea?" one representative asked. “To continue losing or to create alternatives?"

Domestic aviation has also struggled. While approximately 1.5 million passengers once passed through Eilat's old airport, the report cited figures of approximately 800,000 passengers currently passing through Ramon, despite the new facility's vastly greater infrastructure and capacity.

The situation has renewed broader concerns about Israel's civilian aviation infrastructure, particularly the country's reliance on a limited number of airports.

“We are an island nation. We depend on civilian airports to bring people in and take people out of here," one interviewee said. “It is unacceptable that we have fewer civilian airports today than during the British Mandate."

The Israel Airports Authority is reportedly considering constructing a maintenance hangar at Ramon as one way of reducing the airport's financial losses, while contacts with foreign airlines are said to be ongoing.

For now, however, the airport remains far from the international gateway envisioned when it was built, with Eilat residents demanding answers about how a project intended to transform southern Israel's tourism industry became a costly facility operating largely without international traffic.