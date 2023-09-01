Taxi operator Gett has won the Airports Authority's tender to operate taxi service from Ben Gurion Airport to all parts of the country, according to the Airports Authority's announcement.

Gett was the only company to submit a bid.

The contract period will be for four years, and the Airports Authority reserves the option to extend the contract for a period of four additional years.

Minister of Transportation Miri Regev said: "Ben Gurion Airport is the main gateway to the State of Israel through which over 20 million passengers pass each year, and it is the first place that the tourist meets upon entering Israel. Anyone who has flown from Israel or returned to it in recent months has recognized the revolution we lead at the airport. With the publication of the results of the tender, the transportation service system will also undergo an upgrade and be part of the service revolution in Israel."