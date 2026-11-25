The CIA and at least two other American intelligence agencies recently discovered a cybersecurity breach that compromised unclassified information, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing US officials and individuals familiar with the incident.

The intrusion affected a system used to analyze publicly available intelligence. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence were also affected.

Sources indicated that classified information remained secure, although the precise nature of the exposed data was unclear. One source said the breach had been addressed.

According to The New York Times, the hackers apparently employed Artex, an artificial intelligence tool developed by a Chinese engineer and originally intended for cybersecurity purposes.

Investigators have not established who was responsible, although preliminary indications suggest possible Chinese involvement.

An official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said critical capabilities had not been disrupted.

The New York Times noted that the incident follows recently reported cybersecurity breaches involving the FBI's national criminal information database and the Department of Agriculture.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton sought to alleviate public concerns during television appearances on Sunday, maintaining that cybersecurity incidents were not unusual.