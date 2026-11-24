American authorities are investigating whether Iran is responsible for a series of cyberattacks targeting commercial energy vessels worldwide, amid growing concerns that Tehran is attempting to expand its confrontation with Washington beyond the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

According to US officials and individuals familiar with the investigation, as many as 50 vessels transporting oil, gas, chemicals and other hazardous cargo may have been targeted. Some also received bomb threats.

Investigators consider Iran a leading suspect, although possible Russian involvement is also being examined. A Trump administration official stressed, however, that Washington has yet to uncover evidence establishing Iranian responsibility.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the US Coast Guard has dispatched cybersecurity teams to assist at least four affected vessels approaching American ports in recent weeks. Other targeted ships have been operating near Europe and Asia.

Authorities are concerned that the attacks could disrupt international shipping, intimidate energy suppliers and potentially cause serious maritime incidents.

Some vessels have received threatening messages accusing them of supporting the United States, while others have been warned in Farsi against transporting American products.

The Wall Street Journal noted that federal authorities issued a cybersecurity alert in September warning of state-sponsored activity targeting technology used by maritime operators.

The Coast Guard declined to discuss individual incidents but encouraged shipping companies to report suspected cybersecurity breaches.

The investigation comes as Iran continues attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and American intelligence officials warn of growing threats against US citizens both domestically and overseas.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton recently told a congressional committee that Iranian threats have “substantially increased."