Israeli-Australian pro-Israel advocate Mai Gutman confronted blogger and Holocaust denier Myron Gaines at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), challenging his attempts to dispute the murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust.

The heated encounter began when Gutman questioned Gaines about his publicly stated claims regarding the number of Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

Upon learning that Gutman was Jewish, Gaines proceeded to take out and display a copy of Adolf Hitler's “Mein Kampf".

"Do you feel brave? Do you feel like courageous that you've just done that? What does that have to do with the argument that I just asked?" Gutman responded.

Gaines insisted that he was not denying that the Holocaust occurred, but proceeded to dispute the historically documented systematic extermination of six million Jews by the Nazis.

"I'm not saying it didn't happen, which you mischaracterized my position. What I'm saying is the facts around it didn't happen the way that people tried to say it happened," he claimed.

Gutman challenged Gaines' apparent belief that his personal opinions could override the historical record.

"Oh, so is preposterous according to Myron Gaines, therefore it didn't happen. Really. So you are the sole authority on what happened in the 1930s and 40s to the Jewish population," she said.

When Gutman pointed out that the Jewish people had yet to recover from the Holocaust, Gaines responded dismissively, "Just being victims."

Throughout the exchange, Gaines repeatedly addressed Gutman as "Jew" while continuing to question the historical facts surrounding the Nazi extermination camps.

Gutman also questioned why Gaines had been given a platform at UCLA.

"How does UCLA give you a platform? This is supposed to be an institution that supports critical thinking about actual situation, not preposterous conspiracy theorists that come to spread their bull--it claims about what actually happened," she said.

As Gaines continued repeating his assertions, Gutman repeatedly demanded that he substantiate them.

"In your opinion. Yeah we've heard it. Next. Okay. What's the evidence? Where's the evidence? Where's the evidence?" she asked.

Gaines ultimately resorted to openly antisemitic remarks, declaring, "That's why nobody likes Jews."

He followed that statement with a vile reference to the Holocaust and a sexist insult directed at Gutman, saying, "Anyway, I know you don't like ovens, but you should be next to one in the kitchen somewhere."