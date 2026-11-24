Attorney Yair Nehorai, a leading figure in the campaign against religious influence in the IDF and Israeli society, presents an unexpected position on haredi conscription in an interview with Arutz Sheva, as the issue takes center stage in coalition talks.

He says, "The entire campaign to draft haredim must stop".

Nehorai not only opposes the mass enlistment of haredim but also believes that existing haredi units in the IDF, such as Netzah Yehuda, should be disbanded. He says this is a struggle over the character of the State of Israel. The military, which he claims has been taken over by what he calls "the Kook movement", serves as "a springboard for changing the character of the state".

According to Nehorai, the IDF's haredi units, which operate in the name of the Torah and the sanctity of the Land of Israel, take in young haredi men who were not raised with a redemptive worldview and turn them into members of what he calls "a messianic religious unit".

He says, "The soldier who risks his life on the country's borders will say tomorrow, and rightly so, that he is not prepared to have a scantily dressed woman walking down his street and that he demands Torah law, certainly in his own neighborhood and perhaps throughout the country, and he will have every right to say so".

Nehorai says, "The army is supposed to be the military arm of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel, and those who fight are supposed to fight for the state's democratic character, and that is no longer there". He cites the Bnei David pre-military academy and similar institutions, which he claims teach their students to work toward a state governed by Jewish law, adding, "The change is already happening, and Zini is a classic example of it".

According to Nehorai, when Religious Zionist rabbis, including Rabbi Eli Sadan, speak about the importance of democracy, they see it as a stage on the path toward establishing a Davidic monarchy and a Sanhedrin. Nehorai, by contrast, believes the military's role is to safeguard the essence of democracy. He argues that the existence of units in which women, minorities or LGBT people have no rights undermines democracy, and that this effectively means they are "creating a military that is religious in its very nature".

Nehorai asks, "The question is, what are you fighting for: defending the democratic State of Israel or the sanctity of the land?". In his view, the answer also has implications for issues such as the approach to the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages.

On haredi conscription, Nehorai warns, "The moment haredim enter the army, the State of Israel will change its character to an Iranian-style theocracy".

He says that, fortunately for the liberal camp, haredi rabbis have yet to understand what Religious Zionist rabbis understood 30 years ago, adding, "If the haredi rabbis understood the power they would hold once they suddenly had an army of their own, they would rush to do it. That is the liberal camp's good fortune".

What solution, then, does he propose for the liberal camp? Nehorai calls for dividing the country into tribes and granting the liberal public rights similar to those he says the haredi and Religious Zionist communities enjoy. Among other proposals, he suggests establishing secular equivalents of hesder yeshivas, which combine Torah study with military service, or granting exemptions from conscription; in practice, he says, those who would continue serving would be members of the liberal and Religious Zionist camps, as he maintains is already the case.

He says, "We can no longer live together. We need to divide into tribes".

Nehorai goes on to explain why he sees Zini as a threat to the liberal camp, precisely because of his character and actions. He says there is no dispute that Zini is a decent and courageous man who has risked his life for the Jewish people, but claims that he is also working toward a state governed by Jewish law.

Nehorai says, "The problem is that the liberal camp cannot accommodate the complexity of a good person who is also working toward a state governed by Jewish law", adding that, in his view, Zini is entitled to receive the position after his service to the country.

He says, "If haredim enter the army, it will be the end of liberal Israel. Therefore, to protect Israel's liberal character, we must understand that we are autonomous communities. Bringing haredim into the army is collective suicide for the liberal camp. It is indeed unjust and unfair, but there is no choice. What is the other option, a state governed by Jewish law? There is no other option".

Asked how much support his position has within the liberal camp, Nehorai replies that he believes more and more people are adopting it. However, he believes many still do not understand the depth of the processes taking place in Israel, which he calls "processes of Iranization".

He says, "There are many in the liberal camp who think there is a minor problem here and that if Netanyahu would only leave, everything would be fine. Those who understand these processes recognize a bottom-up coup here and embrace this position".

When we point out that the Democrats party is polling at just eight Knesset seats, Nehorai acknowledges that the liberal camp is in trouble.

He says, "The liberal minority is a large minority, but still a minority. We need to understand where the country is heading, in my view toward a process of Iranization, and we need to move toward a structure of autonomous communities to save the country".