Journalist Zvi Yehezkeli returns to the screen with a new documentary in which he went undercover as a Syrian journalist and refugee, entering neighborhoods in the Paris suburbs to examine the connection between the riots in France and political Islam.

The film, titled The French Intifada, will air on Thursday on i24NEWS, immediately after the main news broadcast.

The documentary follows Yehezkeli as he visits the scenes of riots and looting in France to investigate who is behind them and what motivates those involved. It examines two different views of the events: one that sees them as social protests over the cost of living and conditions in schools, and another that links them to the growing influence of political Islam among second- and third-generation members of immigrant families.

For the investigation, Yehezkeli assumed the identity of a Syrian journalist presenting himself as a refugee named Abdullah al-Atrash. Drawing on his command of Arabic and familiarity with the local culture, he entered isolated neighborhoods in the Paris suburbs, which the filmmakers describe as areas that European media avoid entering.

During his visits to these neighborhoods, Yehezkeli spoke with young people from immigrant families, some of whom, according to the film's description, openly express support for turning France into an Islamic state.

One stop on his journey is the town of Trappes, portrayed in the film as a hub of Islamist activity under the influence of Muslim Brotherhood figures. Yehezkeli arrived just days after a deadly terrorist attack against immigrants and entered areas that the filmmakers say are inaccessible to Western media crews.

The film also examines those involved in organizing demonstrations and street violence, including setting fire to the entrances of high schools. Yehezkeli explores the links between social protests, communist left-wing organizations and groups associated with political Islam.

As part of the investigation, Yehezkeli also met immigrants who had reached France from Algeria in an inflatable boat. According to the film's description, some spoke of France as a place that belonged to them and declared, "All of this is ours."

Other encounters show young people from immigrant families calling for the establishment of an Islamic state and the destruction of Israel. The filmmakers present these statements as part of their examination of the influence of Islamist movements on young people in the suburbs of French cities.

The film is the latest in Yehezkeli's series of documentary projects exploring the development of Islam in Europe. His work on the subject began in 2012 with the series "Allah Islam" and later included other series, among them Undercover, which aired in 2018.

In his previous projects, Yehezkeli examined the growing strength of Islamist movements in Europe and the tensions surrounding them. In the new film, he returns to the subject through the riots in France, focusing on the younger generation of immigrant families and questions of religious and national identity.