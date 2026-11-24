Lines have been forming, and arguments are breaking out at some Iranian bakeries after shoppers discovered that only part of their bread purchases qualified for the subsidized price.

The Iranian newspaper Kayhan reported that neither bakers nor customers in Khuzestan and Zanjan provinces received advance notice. Some shoppers first saw the higher price on a bakery’s payment terminal. Radio Farda reported that bakeries in Markazi province had also begun using the system.

According to the reports, each person’s monthly bread allowance is equivalent to about eight kilograms of flour at 23,000 Iranian rials per kilogram. Above that allowance, the reported rate rises to 126,500 rials per kilogram, or 5.5 times the subsidized rate.

A Khuzestan official said the system operates nationwide and places no limit on routine daily purchases. In Zanjan, a local official said the system takes household consumption into account and charges the commercial rate when it flags a purchase as unusually large. Neither official specified what quantity triggers the higher price.

The rollout comes as food prices rise in Iran and the US naval blockade of Iranian ports has forced importers to rely more heavily on overland routes. Footage showed about 1,200 trucks in a 26-mile traffic jam on a route carrying goods from China to Iran.

Majidreza Hariri, chairman of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce, said shipping a container to Iran by land costs about $12,000, four times the roughly $3,000 it costs by sea.