There are moments in life when great joy and profound pain occur at the same time. Benjamin’s birth is perhaps one of the most poignant examples of such a convergence.

Rachel, the woman Jacob loved so deeply, finally gives birth to her second son after long years of anticipation, longing and prayer. Yet at the very moment her wish is fulfilled, she pays with her life.

The Torah states, "And as her soul was departing, for she was dying, she called his name Ben-oni; but his father called him Benjamin." With chilling brevity, the Torah describes Benjamin’s difficult birth, which led to Rachel’s death. Before she dies, Rachel seeks to name the baby Ben-oni, a name expressing pain and tragedy, while Jacob calls him Benjamin-two perspectives on the same moment, one expressing loss and the other the new life that has entered the world.

From a medical perspective, Rachel’s death raises one of the most difficult and oldest issues in the history of obstetrics: maternal mortality around childbirth. For thousands of years, childbirth was dangerous and often fatal. Postpartum infections, massive bleeding, preeclampsia and mechanical complications during delivery claimed the lives of many women.

Even when a pregnancy progressed entirely normally, childbirth itself could quickly become a medical emergency. One of the leading causes of maternal mortality was postpartum hemorrhage.

After the baby and placenta are delivered, the uterus is supposed to contract forcefully to close the blood vessels at the site where the placenta was attached. When the uterus does not contract properly, significant bleeding can occur, requiring immediate intervention.

Today, medical teams have access to medications that stimulate uterine contractions, blood transfusions, measures to control bleeding, catheter-based procedures and, sometimes, emergency surgery. In the past, without such resources, even bleeding that initially appeared relatively moderate could end in tragedy.

Another complication is failure of labor to progress, when the baby cannot move through the birth canal because of an abnormal position or presentation, a mismatch between the size of the fetus and the pelvis, or other factors. Today, some of these conditions can be identified during pregnancy or labor using ultrasound, allowing intervention through an assisted vaginal delivery or a cesarean section. In the past, when options were limited, the risks to both mother and baby were far greater.

The transformation brought about by modern obstetrics is one of medicine’s greatest achievements. A combination of prenatal care, ultrasound, fetal heart rate monitoring, safer cesarean sections, antibiotics, blood banks and skilled teams has dramatically reduced the risk of maternal death during childbirth in countries with accessible, high-quality health services. Even today, obstetric hemorrhage and complications of pregnancy and childbirth remain significant causes of maternal mortality worldwide, making early detection and a rapid response critically important.

When I think of our matriarch Rachel, I think of all those women who entered the delivery room with great hopes of leaving with a baby in their arms, and of the tremendous responsibility borne by medical teams to protect the lives of both mother and baby. Every birth is a natural and wondrous event, but that does not mean it is free of risks. It is precisely this understanding that obliges us to prepare thoroughly, listen to the woman giving birth, recognize warning signs and take every change in her condition seriously.

In my view, as a gynecologist, Benjamin’s birth was a breech delivery-a complex delivery carrying significant obstetric risks, then as now. The midwife describes the presenting part of the fetus, the buttocks. As the baby emerges, apparently with shoulder dystocia, which led to Rachel’s death, she tells Rachel, "Here is a son for you".

As the verse states, "And when she was in hard labor, the midwife said to her, ‘Do not fear, for this one, too, is a son for you’."