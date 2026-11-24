The United States is considering a plan to provide military training to Syrian forces, potentially marking the return of American troops to the country in 2027, Reuters reported, citing five sources familiar with the proposal.

The initiative would constitute the first American training mission involving the Syrian military since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

According to the report, the proposed program would initially focus on mine clearance and the removal of unexploded munitions, with the possibility of expanding military cooperation if the initiative proves successful.

The mission would build upon the Damascus Coordination Center (DCC), established in Jordan last year to coordinate activities between Washington, Damascus, and regional partners.

Approximately 15 US allies could participate in the initiative, including Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, according to the report.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins indicated that decisions regarding the center's future responsibilities and structure have yet to be finalized.

However, the report noted that the proposal faces significant obstacles, including American legislation restricting military assistance to foreign units implicated in serious human rights abuses.

US officials would be required to screen prospective Syrian recipients before allocating funding. Concerns include the backgrounds of Syrian commanders formerly affiliated with Islamist armed groups, as well as abuses documented by UN investigators.

Syrian government forces and affiliated militias have been implicated in atrocities against the country's religious minorities since Assad's overthrow.

A Reuters investigation published in July 2025 linked senior officials in Damascus to military factions involved in the March 2025 massacres targeting Syria's Alawite minority. Several of the factions implicated in the killings had extensive records of human rights abuses and had been subjected to international sanctions.

In August 2025, a UN commission of inquiry documented widespread abuses by factions incorporated into the Syrian security forces, including summary executions, torture, and attacks targeting civilians on the basis of their religious affiliation. Investigators concluded that crimes committed during the violence could constitute war crimes.

Syrian government troops were also accused of siding with Sunni Bedouin militants and committing atrocities against members of the Druze minority during sectarian violence in the southern province of Sweida in July 2025. The Syrian military eventually withdrew following Israeli airstrikes and diplomatic pressure.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa subsequently acknowledged that members of the military and security forces had committed violations. In November 2025, Syrian authorities confirmed the detention of military and security personnel implicated in the abuses.

Sources cited in the Reuters report said resistance within the Syrian Defense Ministry to granting American personnel access to military facilities has also complicated the discussions.

The initiative comes amid improving relations between Washington and Damascus. The US lifted sweeping economic sanctions on Syria in December 2025, removed the country from its list of state sponsors of terrorism in August 2026, and relaxed restrictions on defense exports in October.

American forces completed their withdrawal from Syria in April, following approximately a decade of operations against the ISIS terrorist organization, primarily in cooperation with Kurdish forces.

According to a Syrian military source cited in the report, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra discussed the proposed training initiative and potential border security assistance with Rear Admiral Liam Hulin, commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, during a November 12 meeting in Damascus.

The report added that one option being examined would see training conducted in Jordan and Syria, beginning as early as March 2027, with a limited American military presence.

Washington is also examining whether unused funds from its anti-ISIS mission could finance the program. One source placed the remaining funds at approximately $200 million, a figure Reuters was unable to independently confirm.

Neither the Syrian Defense Ministry nor the Syrian National Mine Action Center responded to Reuters' requests for comment.