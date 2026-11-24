New York's highest court ruled Monday that major social media companies could not be held responsible for the 2022 racist massacre at a Buffalo supermarket that claimed 10 lives, Reuters reported.

In a 4-3 ruling, the Court of Appeals upheld federal liability protections for Google, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit and Snapchat, rejecting allegations that their platforms contributed to the radicalization of white supremacist Payton Gendron.

According to Reuters, the majority concluded that the plaintiffs had failed to establish a foreseeable connection between the companies' platform designs and the massacre.

Judge Jenny Rivera dissented, arguing that juries should determine whether the companies bore responsibility.

"No federal or ​state law requires ⁠that we slam the courthouse door on plaintiffs’ claims," Rivera wrote.

The plaintiffs' attorney said his clients were considering their remaining legal options.

Reuters noted that the court also upheld the dismissal of claims against Amazon, Discord, 4chan and Twitch.

Gendron pleaded guilty in November of 2022 to crimes including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate, a charge that carried an automatic life sentence.