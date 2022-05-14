Multiple people have been injured in a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, WIVB reported.

The shooting took place at Tops Markets, and the conditions of the victims are not known at this time, the report said,

According to Buffalo Police, the shooter is in custody.

BNO News put the number of people shot at nine, and claimed that several had been shot in the head.

Later, NBC Chicago said according to sources, the suspect "entered the store carrying a rifle and wore military-style gear or a type of body armor." It added that the gunman was among the dead.

AP said that the gunman shot and killed at least ten people before being taken into custody.

According to AP, investigators believe the man had been livestreaming the shooting and are investigating whether he posted a manifesto online.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted: "I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area."

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said, "I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials."