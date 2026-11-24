A bill scheduled for a vote in the Knesset plenum this Wednesday could present the parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc with a difficult political decision.

The legislation, promoted by MK Tzvi Mor and fellow members of the Religious Zionist Party, seeks to establish that the bodies of terrorists killed while carrying out attacks will not be returned to their families but instead buried in cemeteries for enemy combatants.

The political dilemma centers on the parties led by Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman, which will have to decide whether to support the legislation alongside the parties in Netanyahu's bloc.

Under the proposed law, withholding the bodies of terrorists would become the default policy established by law. However, the bill includes provisions for exceptional circumstances in which the prime minister could authorize the return of a body, including as part of a hostage-release agreement.

The upcoming vote comes amid negotiations to form a new government led by Gadi Eisenkot. Assuming the Arab parties oppose the legislation, the Zionist parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc will have to decide how to vote.

In the explanatory notes accompanying the bill, Mor argues that Israel currently lacks specific legislation governing the handling of terrorists' bodies. He notes that the existing policy is based on a regulation dating back to the British Mandate in 1945 and a Cabinet decision adopted in 2020.

According to Mor, the issue has been brought before the Supreme Court several times over the years, with the court's position on the state's authority to retain bodies changing over the course of those proceedings.

Mor cites a 2017 Supreme Court ruling that determined that the existing regulation did not authorize the state to withhold terrorists' bodies for negotiation purposes. Two years later, following a further hearing, the ruling was overturned by a four-to-three majority.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish an explicit legal framework under which a terrorist killed while carrying out an attack would not be returned to the family for burial but would instead be buried in a cemetery for enemy combatants.