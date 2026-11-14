Iran International has warned that modified versions of the Iran's Khorramshahr ballistic missile could reach American military installations in Europe, specifically naming RAF Fairford in Britain as a potential target. The report, broadcast Saturday, claimed that modifications to the missile's warhead could significantly extend its operational range.

"The range of Iran's missiles is not limited to what they have seen," the broadcast stated, suggesting that the missiles could reach targets well beyond their previously known range.

The broadcast reviewed Iran's missile and drone capabilities, including weapons used in its confrontations with Israel and the United States since June 2025. It also warned that British air defenses might not be significantly more effective than Israel's, which Iranian officials claim have been penetrated by Iranian missiles.

There has been no independent confirmation that Iran has developed a modified Khorramshahr missile capable of reaching RAF Fairford.

The warning follows an October 31 directive by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei instructing Iran's armed forces to prepare for retaliation against the United States and Israel without geographical restrictions. Khamenei also ordered military commanders to update their lists of potential targets.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps subsequently announced that Iran was no longer bound by its longstanding self-imposed 2,000-kilometer limit on ballistic missile range, although it did not provide evidence that longer-range missiles had been developed or deployed.

Senior Iranian officials have increasingly threatened American military installations outside the Middle East. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said earlier this week that Tehran would no longer restrict its potential retaliation to nearby American bases and could target installations in European countries.