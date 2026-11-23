The Supreme Court on Monday summarily dismissed a petition against the Chief Rabbinate and Israel's Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Kalman Ber, seeking to require him to issue a halakhic opinion on the eligibility of candidates for the 26th Knesset to hold senior positions in the Knesset and government.

The petition, filed by Uri Zakai, was dismissed without requiring a response from the respondents, in a ruling by Justices Yael Willner, Ruth Ronen and Alex Stein.

The petitioner asked the court to order the Chief Rabbi to answer questions on Jewish law that he had submitted regarding the "halakhic eligibility" of individuals who ran in the Knesset elections, particularly their eligibility to hold senior positions in the legislative and executive branches.

The ruling, written by Justice Ronen, clarified that the Chief Rabbinate Law does not require the chief rabbi to respond to every inquiry or question of Jewish law submitted to him.

The justices noted that the Chief Rabbinate is an administrative authority and, as such, may exercise discretion within the law. In this case, they found no grounds to intervene in Rabbi Kalman Ber's decision to refrain from addressing the eligibility of political figures who had stood for public election.

The court further ruled that the Chief Rabbi's decision was consistent with the Chief Rabbinate's internal procedures, the attorney general's guidelines and court rulings, which emphasize public officials' duty to maintain a nonpartisan approach and refrain from political involvement.

The justices clarified that the fact that the Knesset elections had already concluded did not alter the legal conclusion, since the petitioner's questions concerned political figures and distinctly contentious public issues.

The petition was therefore summarily dismissed, without the court requiring the Chief Rabbinate or the Chief Rabbi to submit a substantive response.