Former Mossad chief reveals how the agency foiled a mass attack at a Taylor Swift concert

Former Mossad Director David Barnea revealed at the ELNET summit that Israeli intelligence played a key role in thwarting a planned terrorist attack on Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria, which he said could have killed hundreds of young Europeans.

Addressing members of the European Parliament and other participants, Barnea described how cooperation between Austrian intelligence and the Mossad helped uncover the global jihadist network behind the plot.

"We all remember the alarm surrounding the cancellation of Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna," Barnea said. "The initial threat warning came from our Austrian partners, and the moment that information was shared with the Mossad, we succeeded, using our unique capabilities, in processing the intelligence, cracking the infrastructure, and leading to the arrest of the global jihadist cell, thereby preventing a mass murder of up to hundreds of young European men and women."

The plot, which was revealed in August 2024, involved suspects accused of planning an ISIS-inspired attack during Swift's scheduled performances in the Austrian capital.

Barnea said the incident brought back painful memories of the ISIS bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in which 22 people were murdered, and more than 100 were injured.

He emphasized that the Vienna plot demonstrated the importance of intelligence cooperation between Israel and European countries.

"The Mossad brings high-quality, in-depth, groundbreaking intelligence to the table, and our European partners translate it into decisive action on the ground," he said, referring to arrests, weapons seizures, interrogations, and the prevention of attacks.

According to Barnea, the effectiveness of this cooperation should be measured not in financial terms but in lives saved and families spared from terrorist attacks.

He warned that Iran, Hamas, and global jihadist organizations were targeting not only Israelis and Jews but European society as a whole.

"Their target is the free way of life, democracy, culture, and security of every citizen in Europe," he said.

Barnea outlined several additional counterterrorism operations conducted through cooperation between the Mossad and foreign intelligence agencies.

He said intelligence provided by the Mossad to authorities in Greece and North Macedonia led to the discovery of an Iranian terrorist network whose members were arrested. According to Barnea, the network operated under direct instructions from Tehran to assassinate civilians on European soil.

He also described a multinational investigation involving Germany, Austria, Denmark, and other countries that uncovered extensive Hamas terrorist infrastructure in Europe.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of operatives linked to Hamas's leadership abroad and the seizure of weapons and explosives positioned in Vienna, Bulgaria, and Poland.

Barnea accused Iran of employing a strategy of "terror without fingerprints" by recruiting illegal migrants and local criminals to carry out attacks.

He cited the thwarting of an Iranian-backed cell planning to attack the Israeli diplomatic mission in the Netherlands, as well as the exposure of networks operating through local criminals in France and Germany.

Similar Iranian terrorist operations, he said, had been intercepted in Cyprus, Turkey, Italy, Thailand, and India, with suspects arrested before they could harm civilians.

Barnea praised the Mossad's combination of advanced technology and highly skilled personnel, describing the intelligence agency as one of Israel's most internationally recognized strategic assets.

He noted that its motto, drawn from the Book of Proverbs, is "For by wise guidance you can wage your war," and said the agency regularly shares its intelligence and operational capabilities with European partners.

Turning to Iran's nuclear program, Barnea warned that a nuclear-armed Tehran would threaten not only Israel but every country within range of Iranian missiles, including European nations.

"If Iran acquires nuclear weapons, it will be aimed, first and foremost, at Israel," he said. "However, the moment Tehran possesses such weapons, every country within the range of its missiles, including European countries, will become a hostage."

Barnea argued that Iran could use nuclear weapons to blackmail countries unwilling to comply with its demands.

"Let us not delude ourselves that appeasement will provide protection; today it is Israel, tomorrow it is Europe," he warned.

He pointed to Iranian actions affecting Turkey, Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, and other Gulf states as examples of Tehran's willingness to undermine the security of countries with which it maintains relations.

Barnea rejected the prospect of a successful diplomatic agreement with the Iranian regime, arguing that Tehran remains ideologically committed to obtaining nuclear weapons and that its nuclear program was never intended for peaceful purposes.

He acknowledged that waiting could be an option if sanctions remained effective and order was maintained in the Strait of Hormuz, but warned that Iran would continue employing deception, threats, and other tactics to escape pressure.

He questioned whether the international community was prepared to endure such a prolonged and potentially chaotic period.

Calling the present moment a historic crossroads, Barnea urged world leaders to act decisively against the Iranian regime, including through military action if necessary.

"We stand before one of the most consequential turning points in human history, and we must act swiftly and decisively to bring about the downfall of this regime, and if that means going to another war, then that is what we must do," he declared.

Asked when such action should be taken, Barnea's answer was: "Whenever you can."

He acknowledged the complexity of launching a war and the need to consider numerous factors simultaneously, but argued that military action should begin as soon as the necessary conditions permit.

Barnea also warned that such a decision would carry a significant public and political cost, including widespread anger, rising antisemitism, and the proliferation of conspiracy theories.

Nevertheless, he maintained that leadership required making difficult decisions for the benefit of future generations.

He said a world without the nuclear threat posed by Iran's regime would be considerably safer and more stable.

At the beginning of his address, Barnea thanked ELNET for its efforts to strengthen relations between Israel and Europe despite the challenges and tensions affecting those ties.

He expressed appreciation to the organization's board members, donors, and supporters, and singled out ELNET Israel CEO Benjamin Touati for his role in organizing the summit.

Barnea emphasized that Israel and Europe were strategic partners united by shared values, interests, and threats, and highlighted Israel's contributions in high-tech, economics, innovation, and science alongside its intelligence capabilities.

Concluding his remarks, he praised the intelligence organizations of European countries and the reciprocal cooperation he had experienced during his tenure as Mossad director.

"Tightening strategic ties and deepening the partnership between Europe and Israel is not a favor Israel is asking for," Barnea said. "It is a supreme interest of Europe and the entire free world."

"When we join hands, our knowledge, technology, and mutual trust become a solid shield. When we stand together, terror is stopped, life prevails, and prosperity under common values is won."