Ynet entertainment reporter Ran Boker sharply criticized the media's coverage of negotiations between Likud and the Yashar party on Sunday evening.

Following a meeting lasting more than four hours between representatives of the two parties, Boker accused media outlets of focusing on the negative aspects of the discussions and undermining efforts to form a unity government.

"Divisive media: Instead of embracing the negotiations aimed at achieving unity, after a four-hour meeting, the headlines focus on the negative," Boker wrote on X.

He added, "After all these years of suffering, when the two sides are finally sitting down to try to heal the enormous divisions in our society, the media chooses to highlight the negative."

Boker went on to express concern that the coverage could influence not only public discourse but also the decisions made by political parties.

"I am certain that some parties are hesitant to pursue unity simply because of the media backlash they would face."

According to Boker, responsibility for the divisions within Israeli society does not rest solely with the political establishment.

"The media bears a very significant share of responsibility for the divisions among our people."

He concluded with a direct appeal to media outlets to change the way they cover the political negotiations.

"Enough is enough. The people voted for unity. Stop pushing negativity and division. You have a responsibility."