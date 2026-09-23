Shareholders of The New York Times Company have filed a lawsuit seeking access to internal company records concerning, among other issues, the newspaper's coverage of the Israel-Hamas war and its enforcement of editorial standards.

The lawsuit was filed in the New York State Supreme Court in New York County by the State Board of Administration of Florida (SBA), which manages assets including those of Florida's public pension fund, and the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR). Both are shareholders in The New York Times Company.

According to a report by The Free Press, the plaintiffs are asking the court to order the company's board of directors to provide internal records, many of which relate to the newspaper's reporting on Israel and the war against Hamas.

The shareholders say they want to examine whether the Times adhered to its own editorial policies, including standards concerning accuracy and the correction of errors.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs have sought access to the materials for approximately four months, but the company has declined to provide them.

The filing also cites allegations by a former Jewish employee who worked on the Times' video desk for nearly a decade.

According to the lawsuit, the former employee raised concerns about what she viewed as antisemitism and anti-Israel bias within the newspaper on at least 15 occasions between 2019 and her departure from the company in March 2026.

The filing states that she raised the concerns with managers, editorial standards officials and the company's human resources department.

The allegations cited in the lawsuit have not been adjudicated by the court.

The lawsuit does not, at this stage, seek damages over the Times' coverage of Israel or the war against Hamas. Instead, the shareholders are seeking access to internal documents that they say would allow them to investigate the company's conduct, editorial oversight and compliance with its own standards.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to compel The New York Times Company to turn over the requested records.