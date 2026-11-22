Boy, 9, refuses to ride on shabbat, inspires his mother to observe it again

Rafael Haim Dabi, the nine-year-old whose story moved social media users after he was filmed running alongside a road to avoid riding in a car on Shabbat, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the reactions he received from his classmates. His mother, Liron, revealed that her son's actions prompted her to resume observing Shabbat as well.

The story began a week earlier, on Friday, when Rafael was returning from soccer practice in his aunt's car. When he realized Shabbat was about to begin, he asked her to stop the car and let him continue home on foot.

In footage filmed by his aunt, Rafael is seen running along the shoulder of the road, close to the safety barrier, on his way home. The video circulated on social media and drew numerous responses, even reaching Rabbi Yigal Cohen, who hosted the boy at his weekly Torah class.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Liron said the family began observing Shabbat following the events of October 7, when Rafael was six. She later stopped observing Shabbat herself, but her husband and Rafael continued to do so.

She said her son's soccer practice had been moved to a time close to the start of Shabbat, and that on his way home he began to worry he would not arrive in time.

She recounted, "He was already anxious. He wasn't willing to spend another second riding in the car. He told her, 'Stop the car now, I'm getting out of the car, I'm not riding, I'm getting out.' So he simply got out and continued on foot because he refuses to desecrate Shabbat."

His mother said she tried to calm her son and explain that there was still time before Shabbat began, but he was convinced it had already started and insisted on continuing on foot. She said the remaining distance to his home was about a 10- to 15-minute walk.

Liron added that this was not the first time her son had shown determination when it came to observing Shabbat. She recalled that one Shabbat during the summer, when she suggested he join her and his siblings at the pool, he refused and chose to go to the synagogue instead.

One of the moving moments in the interview came when Liron described the impact her son's actions had on her as well. She said, "It's moving, it's moving. Because of him, I observed this Shabbat."

She said the family had not expected the video to attract so much attention. After it was shared, she began receiving numerous messages from people who said Rafael's actions had strengthened their commitment to observing Shabbat.

She said, "I received thousands of messages saying they were observing Shabbat because of him. And it moved me so much, and I said, 'Then why shouldn't I continue observing it with him? So I observed it with him too.'"

Rafael himself also joined the conversation and described the reception awaiting him at school after the video was shared.

He said, "First of all, when I walked into the classroom, they applauded me." He added that the video was later shown to students from other classes, who also cheered for him.

His mother added that the school principal and teachers were moved by the story, organized a special assembly, and screened the footage for the students.

Toward the end of the interview, Liron was asked about the secret to raising a child with such strong principles. She said Rafael was born on Yom Kippur, which fell on Shabbat that year, and added emotionally, "He has the soul of a righteous person; I don't know what I did."