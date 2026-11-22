A yeshiva student arrested last week for desertion and sentenced to 20 days in military prison could miss his wedding, scheduled for next Sunday.

His family has urgently appealed to senior state officials and the IDF to release him or defer his sentence until after the wedding.

The young man was arrested on Thursday morning at his mother's home on suspicion of evading military service. According to his family, an official invitation to the upcoming wedding was shown to the arresting officers, but he was nevertheless brought before a military disciplinary hearing and sentenced to 20 days in detention, with an additional 20-day suspended sentence.

Through attorney Natan Rosenblatt, the family sent an urgent letter to the prime minister, defense minister, IDF chief of staff, head of the IDF Personnel Directorate, president, state comptroller and heads of the Knesset factions.

The letter asked the relevant authorities to cancel the detention sentence or defer it until after the wedding, allowing the couple to marry as planned.

The family noted that preparations for the event had already been completed, the wedding hall booked, invitations distributed and payments made to suppliers. They said canceling the wedding at this stage could cause the two families financial losses estimated at hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The organization "Emet L'Yaakov B'Yisrael", which is assisting the family, criticized the decision not to allow the young man to attend his wedding.

The organization argued, "Even the Israel Prison Service grants criminal inmates special leave on their wedding day", and emphasized that the young man wants to hold the wedding as scheduled and resolve his status with the military authorities afterward.

Alongside its request concerning this case, the organization is calling for a permanent exceptions committee to examine cases in which the arrest or detention of yeshiva students conflicts with significant family events.

The organization said that unless it receives an immediate response to the appeal, it intends to petition the High Court of Justice in an effort to secure the groom's release or a deferral of his sentence.