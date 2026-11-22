Paredes cae desmayado en medio de una nota

There were moments of alarm last night during Boca Juniors' Copa Sudamericana title celebrations when team captain Leandro Paredes collapsed on camera during a television interview on the pitch.

Paredes, 32, who also plays for Argentina's national team, was speaking to DSports at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, more than an hour after the match ended.

During the interview with journalist Marcelo Benedetto, the midfielder spoke about his excitement over the victory and thanked those who had supported the team.

Asked about his plans for the rest of the celebrations, he replied, "Now to enjoy it, to enjoy it with my teammates. To give thanks for everything we have been through...". But before he could finish his sentence, he suddenly collapsed.

Medical staff provided initial treatment, and he was later taken by ambulance to a private clinic, where he received intravenous fluids and underwent medical tests. Later in the broadcast, commentator Pablo Giralt reported that Paredes had suffered a drop in blood pressure and was receiving treatment.

The journalist who interviewed him later said the player had remained conscious, managed to leave the pitch on his own and reached the dressing room, where he met his family.

It emerged that Paredes had already felt unwell during the match. He was substituted in the 58th minute after struggling with weather conditions at the stadium, where temperatures approached 30°C and humidity was around 80%.

Shortly before midnight, Paredes posted a photo from the hospital showing him smiling, alongside a brief message to the team's fans, "We're fine. Come on, Boca, today and always".