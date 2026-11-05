שריפת הרכב צילום: ללא

A vehicle belonging to a Jewish family was set on fire on Thursday evening on the perimeter road in the Gefen Ami farm in Gush Etzion. According to the residents, the arson was committed by Arab rioters who came from the nearby village of Beit Ummar.

The incident comes amid a series of back-and-forth clashes between the Jewish farmers and Arab villagers.

On Wednesday, Gefen Ami residents reported that Arabs had thrown rocks at them.

The same day, residents from Beit Ummar claimed that Jewish rioters entered the village, where they set a vehicle on fire, seized an agricultural tractor, and damaged crops and greenhouses.

15 families reside in the Gefen Ami farm. Despite the security incidents, the residents stress that they intend to continue developing the community and expanding Jewish presence in the area.

The residents note that they closely coordinate with the IDF forces operating in the area. They say coordination with the forces enables swift responses to incidents and protects the families.

Right-wing activist Netanel Bleicher, a resident of Gefen Ami, responded to the arson attack, saying: "We are witnessing the enemy's death throes as it realizes that it has no place here. Thank God, the area is flourishing, and the people of Israel are returning to their land."

Bleicher added: "We support the security forces and call on them to act decisively. The enemy in Beit Omer is the same as that in Khan Yunis."