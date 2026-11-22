It’s been said that an abusive childhood is the best thing that can happen to a writer. There is nothing quite like pain, fury, and thirst for revenge in creating powerful fiction. Unfortunately, my parents didn’t realize I had this requirement. Consequently, I had a reasonably happy childhood, and needed to find inspiration elsewhere.

As luck would have it, I got an even better prompt for literary creativity just by being born into the right religion/nationality/ethnicity. Being a Jew comes with all the lurid agony and rage at injustice that a scribbler can hope for. Add to that Israeli citizenship, the crumbling literary world of the West, and writing in post-October 7th times. Who could ask for more artistic stimulation?

Soon after the Hamas attack, I abandoned the book I had been writing and wrote Fromthe River in a heated rush. The novel is about what would happen if the Palestinian Arabs really did get to govern Israel, a nightmare that started at dawn that day in 2023 (and became more vivid as votes for Arab parties elected 19 MKs to the Knesset, R.S.). The book has pathos, action, intrigue, action, romance, and, uh, action.

There was no time to send it out to “beta readers," friends who love to read and acquaintances with editorial experience. Anyway, I knew it was good.

It may seem that manuscripts are sent to an editor at a publishing house who decides whether to publish. That’s an antique notion. Today one must acquire an agent, a gatekeeper to the publishing houses. There is an entire self-help genre of how to get a literary agent. This representative, hopefully, sells the book to an editor and, thereafter, runs interference with the publisher, and advises the writer on all career matters. Almost always a writer needs an agent.

Acquiring one is a daunting task. With several books under my belt, I’d had agents before, but because there are so many authors and would-be authors in the world (sometimes it seems like there are more writers than readers), agents are hard to get, so it’s wise to query more than one at a time.

I queried a hundred. Then I queried a few more. They all turned down my book.

I was disappointed but not surprised. Agents are part of a left-wing publishing industry. Underpaid and overeducated, agents and editors, like journalists and professors, seethe with resentment at the capitalist system and, of course, their own Western culture. Even so, I had in my favor a modest but encouraging history of good sales and kind reviews.

The book was rejected by a handful of agents, who notified me by form email. The rest simply ghosted me. Then I attended a Jewish writers’ conference. There was much talk of discrimination. Writers reported being canceled for writing books that even mentioned Israel, celebrated Jewish achievement, or even had characters with Hebrew names. But most of the agents and editors poo-poohed the idea that the industry was biased. Then.

One agent declared that she had no trouble selling her clients’ books, thanks to the receptive editors with whom she worked. I queried her, she responded with eagerness, and I sent her the manuscript.

Meanwhile, I took matters into my own hands. I went directly to Wicked Son, a publisher well-known for its pro-Israel stance. The publisher and editor responded almost immediately and with great enthusiasm. It was a match made in heaven.

A year later, when From the River was well on its way to publication, I received an email from the last agent. While she was intrigued by the book’s premise, she wrote, she couldn’t really relate to my “voice." Uh-huh.

From the River: A Novel of Jewish Resistance is on its way to print. It is not Jewish-lite or Zionist-adjacent.

It is a full-throated declaration of the Jews’ destiny in their land.

Everyone involved in its publication is convinced that all hell will break loose when it reaches the public’s hands.

The reactions have already begun. I approached my favorite audio narrator, who has read numerous Jewish books for audio, to narrate the novel. She was nice enough but requested, politely, that I consider her for audio versions of my next novel-not this one.

The book trailer received a cold shoulder from YouTube, which considered its contents objectionable. There isn’t a single reference to Arabs in it, nor anything distasteful. Apparently the flag of Israel is offensive all by itself.

Watch the trailer HERE and decide for yourself.

Gila Berkowitz has been a reporter and a contributor of stories and articles to national magazines. She has published two novels and a cookbook and is a frequent speaker on Israel, antisemitism and the Holocaust.