Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the international bestselling novel “Indecent Proposal," today a classic for literature and film. His “Days of the Bitter End" is cited as the greatest work about the 1960s, comparable to Tolstoy’s War and Peace. His latest book, “Writings," offers a collection of his varied and widely popular columns. From John W. Cassel: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all." Website: JackEngelhard.com

Is it really that bad? According to an article in the New York Post, yes, it is.

Written by Doree Lewak, and titled, “ Let my people write," we learn that publishers want no Jewish writers.

Is this something new under the sun?

We Jews, the People of the Book, are suddenly box office poison.

Cynthia Ozick notwithstanding.

Likewise the Nobel Prizes.

To be honest, I did not read the article. I hardly read anything anymore. Just give me the gist, and I’ll take it from there.

Besides, I have already read everything there is to read. It is too late to educate me, and so you are telling me, this old warrior, that finding a publisher is exhausting?

I know. I know. I know.

I also know that these are different times. The Jew hatred is pervasive and intense…and it has reached out and touched near-everybody.

For the first time, say the statistics, among the young there is more affection for Palestine Arabs than for Jews.

The universities, largely through Arab lecturers…succeeded by way of their dirty work.

Every Jew must pay for the sin of (nonexistent) apartheid and for (nonexistent) war crimes that apply only to Israel for the crime of defending itself.

These are different publishing houses that rejected us ordinarily, and for reasons of style and grammar.

Today’s publishers will reject the writer for all those reasons in addition to the fact that the manuscript alleges Zionism,

In my day there was plenty of that too, but the prejudice was more personal, and far less corporate as it is today.

Besides, I am not so sure what we mean by Jewish Writer.

I am Old School and have not been keeping up with the more recent flock. Are their themes Jewish, like Philip Roth?

Or are they simply Jewish, like Norman Mailer?

Or…these guys are so far-gone that you have no idea what I am talking about.

My guess…all of the above.

Bottom line…I am Jewish, As was Menachem Begin, I am not a Jew on trembling knees.

I have knocked on all the doors

So apparently it is better to be a Palestinian Arab. After all, their literary history goes back to…well, I’ll need to get back to you on that.