Yigal Amir, who assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and is serving a life sentence at Rimonim Prison, has asked the Israel Prison Service (IPS) to grant him 48 hours of special leave to visit his ailing father.

IPS Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi rejected the request, prompting Amir to file a petition with the District Court.

In his request, Amir argued that his father's medical condition warranted an exceptional humanitarian exemption. He also expressed willingness to leave prison under tight security, escort, and supervision, in accordance with conditions set by the Prison Service.

However, the IPS opposes allowing Amir to leave prison, citing, among other concerns, the possibility that his time outside prison could enable meetings with individuals who regard him as a role model.

The Prison Service is seeking to prevent Amir's temporary release from providing an opportunity to establish contacts with people who identify with him or support his actions.

IPS officials maintain that the family circumstances presented by Amir do not outweigh the security considerations and risks underlying the decision.

This is not the first time Amir has requested temporary leave from prison. In 2007, his request to attend his son's brit (circumcision ceremony) was denied. Approximately six years ago, another request to attend his son's bar mitzvah celebration was also rejected.

The matter will now be decided by the District Court, which will review Amir's petition challenging the IPS commissioner's decision.