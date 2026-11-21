About 100 haredi couples attended a seminar in Tiberias last weekend on supporting teenagers and young adults experiencing educational and emotional crises or moving away from religious observance.

The three-day seminar was held with the backing of senior haredi rabbis, including yeshiva heads Rabbi Dov Lando and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, and the Belzer Rebbe.

Rabbi Lando described the families' struggle as, "a hardship shared by many, not an individual hardship." The Belzer Rebbe compared attending the seminar to consulting a medical specialist, encouraging parents to seek assistance.

During the three-day seminar, organized by the Tzohar organization, parents attended lectures, workshops and individual counseling sessions on communicating with adolescent children, setting boundaries and coping with feelings of guilt.

One of the notable sessions was a panel in which teenagers who had experienced crises and moved away from established frameworks shared their feelings and perspectives with participants.

Rabbi Avraham Weinberg, one of the seminar's facilitators, said during the event, "Many parents carry painful feelings and ask where they went wrong." He urged parents to separate their feelings of guilt from their ability to engage with their children calmly and with understanding.

For years, many families tended to keep the issue behind closed doors, fearing social stigma and harm to their other children's marriage prospects, and facing these challenges in isolation. Participants said that meeting other families in similar situations helped ease their sense of isolation.