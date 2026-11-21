The Zappa live music venue chain is expected to undergo significant changes following the acquisition of a stake by singer Omer Adam and his family.

The chain will become kosher and its venues will close on Shabbat, according to a report by Globes on the Adam family's business plans.

Earlier this month, Adam, his father Yaniv Adam and their family acquired approximately 40.5% of Zappa's shares through Aroma Music, in which they are partners with producer and talent manager Benny Menashe. The deal valued the company at approximately NIS 65 million.

According to the report, the planned changes will see the chain adopt a kosher operating model, including kosher menus at its venues and the suspension of operations on Shabbat.

Alongside the switch to kosher operations and Shabbat closures, the new owners plan to upgrade the experience at the chain's venues. According to the report, the venues will undergo extensive renovations, sound systems will be replaced, performance and seating areas will be redesigned, and a chef will be selected to lead the culinary upgrade.

The plan includes opening additional venues outside central Israel, including in Haifa and Beersheba, while expanding the range of artists performing across the chain.

The intention is also to enable artists from abroad, including Jewish and pro-Israel artists from the United States and Europe, to perform for Israeli audiences at venues accommodating approximately 400 to 1,500 people.

As part of the changes, the Zappa venue at Midtown Tel Aviv is expected to close, and an alternative location in the city center will be considered. Other venues, including Zappa Herzliya and the Shuni Amphitheater, are expected to undergo renovations.

The Zappa acquisition is part of a broader business expansion by Omer Adam and his family, who have been active in real estate, commerce, hospitality and technology in recent years. According to Globes, the family's business activities are managed through the PAI Group, and its real estate and retail assets are currently estimated to be worth more than NIS 2 billion.

The group's prominent assets include the Queen of Sheba Mall in Eilat and HaEmakim Mall in Afula, alongside residential and hotel developments in Eilat, Beersheba and Bat Yam. The family also holds investments in the data center company Anan and Israeli technology companies.