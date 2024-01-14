עומר אדם במחווה מרגשת לחברו הפצוע עידן עמדי מטה המשפחות

Israeli singer Omer Adam closed out the "100 Days of Hell" rally in Tel Aviv, which called for the release of the Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas, with a special tribute to his friend, fellow singer, and Fauda actor, Idan Amedi, who was seriously wounded in Gaza.

Adam took the stage and sang the song that first gave Amedi notoriety: "Ke'ev Shel Lohamim" (Pain of Warriors), which is about the emotional scars of combat and he composed based on his own experiences in the IDF's Combat Engineering Corps.

Amedi, a reserve duty soldier in the Combat Engineering Corps, was injured last week during an IDF operation in southern Gaza, following an explosion at the entrance of a tunnel, as part of the IDF’s extensive activity in the area in recent weeks.

He was taken to the hospital with shrapnel in all parts of his body and underwent surgery. His condition has improved in recent days.