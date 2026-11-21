Coal miners carried canaries underground for one reason. The bird is more sensitive to poison than a man is, so when the air turned deadly, the canary faltered first and the miners ran for the shaft. The whole arrangement depends on the canary reacting to the gas. A canary that breathes in carbon monoxide and begins to sing is not a warning system. It is a decoration on the way to a mass grave.

For two thousand years, the Jewish people have served as the canary of Western civilization. Whatever poison is seeping into a society, whether it is the collapse of law, the romance of revolution, or the hunger for a scapegoat, it reaches the Jews first. That is why the results out of Michigan should stop every one of us cold. Abdul El-Sayed was recently elected to the United States Senate, and according to one exit poll of Michigan's Jewish early voters, roughly six in ten of them cast their ballots for him.

These voters cannot claim they were not told. El-Sayed spent the campaign reaching for the word "bloodthirsty" in his attacks on Israel and AIPAC. The Jewish Democratic Council of America, which is hardly a right-wing outfit, acknowledged that he refused to recognize Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state. When a terrorist whose relatives had reportedly been killed in Israeli strikes attacked a synagogue in March, El-Sayed explained the attacker's motive with a therapeutic shrug: "hurt people hurt people."

The defeated primary candidate's own fiancé and her former campaign chair announced they would vote Republican. The gas was not odorless. The canary smelled it and sang anyway.

Abdul El-Sayed is not Adolf Hitler, and nothing in this column claims he is, at least at this point. The parallel I am drawing is not between the candidates. It is between the voters, and the psychology that leads a threatened minority to embrace the very forces that hold it in contempt. For jarring parallels look to Queers for Palestine, or Cows for McDonalds.

In 1921, a decorated Berlin lawyer named Max Naumann founded the League of National German Jews. At its height it counted roughly 7,000 members, mostly middle-class professionals, and it stood for total assimilation into the German nation, open hostility to Zionists, and disdain for the poor religious Jews arriving from Eastern Europe. As German politics lurched rightward in the early 1930s,

Naumann's league lurched with it, first tolerating and then supporting Hitler. Naumann and his followers told themselves that the antisemitism was rhetoric meant to stir up the masses, and that serious, patriotic Jews like themselves would be recognized as the exception. As late as 1935, Naumann sent Hitler a birthday greeting. That November the regime outlawed his league, and the Gestapo arrested him the same day and held him in the Columbia concentration camp in Berlin. Many of his followers and their families were later murdered alongside the very Jews they had held in contempt.

What fascinates me about Naumann is not that he lacked intelligence. He was a learned man surrounded by learned men. His failure was not a failure of intellect but a failure of self. I have spent more than a quarter century working with couples, and anyone who has sat with an anxious marriage has watched one partner surrender his own judgment to keep the other from leaving. In the language of differentiation, he borrows his sense of worth from the approval of the person he fears losing. He will rename the obvious, explain away the cruel remark, and attack anyone who points out what is happening, because seeing it clearly would mean standing alone.

German Jews were fused with a nation that was preparing to destroy them, and the reward they were chasing has been preserved in a single phrase reportedly spoken to them: "If only all Jews were like you."

That phrase is the bait, and it is the same bait now. For many American Jews, the group whose approval matters most is no longer their own people but the progressive coalition. To vote against El-Sayed would have meant being seen as the wrong kind of Jew, the kind who puts tribe and Israel ahead of the movement. And so the fused self does what it always does. It explains that "bloodthirsty" was about policy, that "hurt people hurt people" was about compassion, that the real danger lies somewhere else, preferably with the other party.

That canary does not merely fail to warn the miners. It foolishly and even suicidally reassures them as they go deeper into the dark.

A canary that sings in the gas is not brave, and it is not tolerant, and it is not on the right side of history. It is simply the first to fall, and it takes the miners down with it. We are supposed to be the people who notice. We have buried enough of our own to know what the air smells like before it turns.